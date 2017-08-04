Columbia Pictures

The Karate Kid, the fifth highest-grossing movie of 1984 (between Gremlins and Police Academy — what a year for film), inspired three sequels, a remake starring Jaden Smith, and a short-lived animated series. But stars Ralph Macchio and The Iconic William Zabka, who played underdog Daniel and ’80s bully Johnny, haven’t appeared in the Cobra Kai dojo together since the original. This is 2017, though, and no nostalgia can be left untapped, so The Karate Kid is being turned into a 10-episode series on YouTube Red.

Set 30 years after the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, Cobra Kai “revolves around a down and out Johnny who, seeking redemption, reopens the infamous Cobra Kai dojo,” according to the Hollywood Reporter. “It reignites his rivalry with a now-successful Daniel, who has been struggling to maintain balance in his life without the guidance of his mentor, Mr. Miyagi [Pat Morita died in 2005]. The half-hour comedy follows the duo addressing demons from their past and present frustrations — through (what else?) karate.”

That’s how all television show premises should end. “A high school chemistry teacher becomes a drug kingpin through (what else?) karate.” “Two undercover Russian spies pose as an American married couple through (what else?) karate.” “Imagine the pope, but he’s young and he f*cks now through (what else?) karate.” That last one sounds pretty good, actually.

Cobra Kai — which is being written by Hot Tub Time Machine‘s Josh Heald and Harold & Kumar‘s Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg — premieres in 2018.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)