Lucasfilm

What’s been great about the “get to know Kelly Marie Tran, your new Star Wars breakout actor” press tour is that she just keeps doing things that a normal person would do if, all of a sudden, they found out they were in a Star Wars movie. Like, even in the late 1970s, it’s hard to picture Harrison Ford standing in line at the local Montgomery Ward so he could buy a Han Solo action figure. But, yes, Kelly Marie Tran is out there hitting her local Targets in search of Rose Tico action figures, even going as far to tell one checkout person who she is, even though that person didn’t believe her (and don’t try to pretend you wouldn’t be doing the same thing, because you totally would be).

It’s been well documented that Tran had a day job when she auditioned for Rian Johnson’s The Last Jedi, and then had to return to that day job and not tell anyone that they now worked with a Star Wars actor. And even now, we really don’t know that much about Rose other than she’s a Resistance maintenance worker; who has a sister, Paige, who is a Resistance gunner; and she hangs out with John Boyega’s Finn a lot. (The good news is that all this mystery will end next week.)

Anyway, yes, if you happen to work at Target in the Southern California area, be on the lookout for Kelly Marie Tran: She’s the one buying all the Rose Tico action figures.

Your story is fascinating, in a weird way you kind of represent not giving up hope about being in a Star Wars movie…

Oh, well thank you for saying that. Yeah, I know. It feels very unreal to me still. And I’ve been kind of part of this process for, I guess I started auditioning in June of 2015. I found out I got it in November of 2015, so I’ve been on the project for two years now and I still feel like it’s not real.

If it were me, I would be worried that I’m going to bring my friends and family to the premiere and somehow I still get cut out.

I totally get that fear. Actually, a lot of the cast watched it last night.

Oh?

So…

So you have good news?

[Laughs.] I’m one of the lucky ones, I’m one of the lucky ones, yes.

In interviews, you come off like a normal person and very humble about this whole experience, but it would be funny if you started getting cocky…

[Laughs.] No…

If an interviewer asked, “Describe Rose,” and you said, “Well, I’m the new Harrison Ford. If you liked him, you’re gonna love this.”

Oh my gosh, can you imagine? Who says that? That would be really funny.

Say that one time and see how it goes over.

Um, I’m going to pass.

Not to me, but like just say it randomly to someone else, just to see the look on his or her face…

What’s weird is I do feel like I feel that sometimes I’ll do something, and it becomes a headline for some strange, random article. So it’s really interesting because it’s never been part of my experience in life before, it’s interesting to see what people write. I know I shouldn’t care, but I do.