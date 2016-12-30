What Does Delos Really Want With Westworld? | In Theory

Kevin Costner Has Plans For A 10-Hour Western Cinematic Epic

12.29.16 20 hours ago 2 Comments

Warner Bros.

When Kevin Costner (star of cinema’s Draft Day!) returns to filmmaking, he seems game to make up for lost time. In a new interview for Variety‘s Playback, Costner was asked if he’d knock out a new western in the future. His response will be welcome news to the nation’s Costnermaniacs. And for people that really really really like sitting still.

“I have one,” says the Academy Award winner. “I’ve been working on it. It’s about 10 hours long, how about that? Maybe I’ll make three features out of it. There’s a fourth one, too, so it’s truly a saga. I could do TV, or I could also make it like every six months, have a big western that’s tied together like ‘Jean de Florette’ and ‘Manon of the Spring.’ I think those are fun to watch.”

That sounds like a massive amount of Costner crafted western fare to soak in and a nice way to return to that side of things for the first time since 2003’s Open Range. Let this be a pre-2017 warning, though. We are in line for some absolutely crazybeans bananacakes The Postman 20th anniversary retrospectives next year.

Costner is currently in promo blitz mode for the new Octavia Spencer led film Hidden Figures.

(Via Variety & /Film)

TAGSkevin costnerWESTERNS

Around The Web

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 1 day ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 1 week ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 27 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP