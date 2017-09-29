Les Films du Losange

Since scowling her way through the franchise-ending The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (the best Twilight movie, which is like saying this is Trump’s least creepy tweet about Bella and Edward, but still), Kristen Stewart has given up sparkly vampires for prestige indie films. It’s probably safe to say that working with Olivier Assayas, who directed her in Clouds of Sils Maria and the stunning Personal Shopper, is more creatively fulfilling than looking into Renesmee’s creepy dead eyes. But she hasn’t given up blockbusters entirely.

Stewart is reportedly eyeing a starring role in Elizabeth Banks’ Charlie’s Angels reboot. “The Twilight star would play one of the members of the female private detective agency,” according to Variety. “Stewart’s is not the only name being considered. Casting is underway, and Sony… is also interested in several other big names, including Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong’o.”

If Stewart and Nyong’o, who is also starring in Ava DuVernay’s Netflix movie with Rihanna, do get the roles, that still leaves one Angel left uncast. There’s also the very important parts of John Bosley and Voice of Charlie, but that can go to the unknown texter from Personal Shopper.

Banks’ reboot is scheduled for a summer 2019 release, a full 19 years after McG’s entertaining Charlie’s Angels, starring Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, and Lucy Liu, and 16 years after the less successful sequel Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle. Tom Green is not expected to make an appearance.

(Via Variety)