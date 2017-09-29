Kristen Stewart May Go To Work For Elizabeth Banks In Her ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Reboot

Senior Pop Culture Editor
09.29.17

Les Films du Losange

Since scowling her way through the franchise-ending The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (the best Twilight movie, which is like saying this is Trump’s least creepy tweet about Bella and Edward, but still), Kristen Stewart has given up sparkly vampires for prestige indie films. It’s probably safe to say that working with Olivier Assayas, who directed her in Clouds of Sils Maria and the stunning Personal Shopper, is more creatively fulfilling than looking into Renesmee’s creepy dead eyes. But she hasn’t given up blockbusters entirely.

Stewart is reportedly eyeing a starring role in Elizabeth Banks’ Charlie’s Angels reboot. “The Twilight star would play one of the members of the female private detective agency,” according to Variety. “Stewart’s is not the only name being considered. Casting is underway, and Sony… is also interested in several other big names, including Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong’o.”

If Stewart and Nyong’o, who is also starring in Ava DuVernay’s Netflix movie with Rihanna, do get the roles, that still leaves one Angel left uncast. There’s also the very important parts of John Bosley and Voice of Charlie, but that can go to the unknown texter from Personal Shopper.

Banks’ reboot is scheduled for a summer 2019 release, a full 19 years after McG’s entertaining Charlie’s Angels, starring Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, and Lucy Liu, and 16 years after the less successful sequel Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle. Tom Green is not expected to make an appearance.

(Via Variety)

Around The Web

TAGSCHARLIE'S ANGELSkristen stewart

What Unites Us

Neil deGrasse Tyson On ‘StarTalk’, Climate Change, And Curiosity As A Unifier

Neil deGrasse Tyson On ‘StarTalk’, Climate Change, And Curiosity As A Unifier

09.29.17 3 hours ago
Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

09.22.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 1 week ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 2 weeks ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 3 weeks ago 19 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP