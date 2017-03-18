Disney

Disney’s intriguing live-action update of Mulan will apparently feature some changes that go beyond switch from animated adventure to flesh and blood storytelling.

In an interview with MovieFone, Mulan director Niki Caro discussed the musical element of the House of Mouse’s latest redo. Or the lack there of, apparently.

“From what I understand, no songs right now,” shared Caro. “Much to the horror of my children.”

Caro, who has shown via Whale Rider she’s more than capable of knocking out a tale of a courageous young woman in a male-dominated sphere, is a touch cautious with her phrasing here. It’d be strange for the mandate of having songs be dumped in her lap with a winter 2018 target on the horizon, but we’d never count out the pull of “I’ll Make a Man Out of You.”

One thing that is being promised? Ass-kicking and lots of it. From the sounds of things, Mulan has a budget that will allow it to share its story on a level akin to Cinderella or Beauty and the Beast. Here’s what Caro revealed to ScreenCrush on Friday.

I haven’t started yet so I can’t give you any real detail. But the budget and the location and the story is offering such scope to me for [an] incredible, muscular piece of girly martial arts extravaganza in China. And I can’t wait.

Absorb this information how you will and have an extended think you want to bring the sheet music for Christina Aguilera’s “Reflection” into the theater for everybody. Mulan is currently scheduled to arrive at your local multiplex with its muscular martial arts in tow on November 2, 2018.

(Via Entertainment Weekly, ScreenCrush & MovieFone)