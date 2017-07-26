Lupita Nyong’o is an Oscar-winning actress who’s part of both the Star Wars (The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi) and Marvel Cinematic (Black Panther) universes. She is a very famous person, so how was she able to walk the halls of San Diego Comic-Con 2017 undetected? After all, if anyone’s going to recognize Nakia or the voice of Maz Kanata, it’s those nerds. Well, it helps to own sunglasses and a Pink Ranger costume, and… that’s it, actually.

Not unlike how Daniel Radcliffe went to SDCC dressed as Spider-Man, Nyong’o danced like nobody’s watching (because no one knew who she was) in a Power Rangers-inspired outfit. It allowed her to check out the San Diego Convention Center without having to stop every five seconds to sign a poster.

The next time you see a smelly-looking Elmo asking for change in Times Square, assume that it’s Jennifer Lawrence inside the costume.

Meanwhile, Nyong’o, who recently appeared in JAY-Z’s trailer for 4:44, discussed her upcoming project with Rihanna, Ava DuVernay, and Issa Rae that started as a meme. “You know what’s really cool, is that people spoke up about the kind of movie they wanna see,” she said. “And this is a great example: Black Panther is being embraced because people are really hungry for this kind of film. And that movie with me and Rihanna and Issa and Ava is another one of those examples where people want to see something like themselves, and something different something they’re not being offered yet, and I’m honored to be a part of that conversation.”

The next time Nyong’o visits SDCC, hopefully to promote Rihanna and Lupita Scam White Dudes, she’ll have to wear her Big Bad Beetleborg costume.