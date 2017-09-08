TIFF

Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House is a word jumble of a title for an average movie with sometimes clunky dialogue – and I know this is a strange way to begin a review for a movie that will be somewhat positive. Premiering here at the Toronto International Film Festival, the film stars Liam Neeson as the mysterious “Deep Throat,” the man who who leaked information to The Washington Post, which eventually resulted in Richard Nixon resigning from office.

(Look, I’m not at all suggesting the filmmakers use a title that’s smutty just because the name Deep Throat is involved, but there has to be something a little more exciting in there. How about “Deep Throat: The Mark Felt Story”? Okay, I’m starting to see the problem; even that title makes it seem like Mark Felt is a porn star. I’m not sure there’s a solution to this problem.)