Universal

Actor Frank Vincent, a staple of numerous classic mob films and television shows over the years, passed away on Wednesday at 80 after suffering a heart attack the week before. Most will recognize Vincent from his role as mob boss Phil Leotardo on The Sopranos, but his roles in the films of Martin Scorsese likely rate a little higher and placed him directly against Robert DeNiro and Joe Pesci on the big screen. Playing Billy Batts in Goodfellas and the film version of Frank Cullotta in Casino helped cement his “wiseguy” status and his career is owed to Martin Scorsese and Robert DeNiro when the latter brought him and Pesci on board for Raging Bull.

This is made even clearer through Scorsese’s statement on the late actor’s career. In a written statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Scorsese shares his thoughts on Vincent and how he managed to build his career on film with an ease that would make some actors jealous: