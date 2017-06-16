Getty Image

Matthew Modine is an actor who’s appeared in everything from Stanley Kubrick’s classic, Full Metal Jacket to Memphis Belle, Too Big To Fail, Vision Quest, Any Given Sunday, Married to the Mob and Pacific Heights, as well as TV shows like Weeds, And The Band Played On and Stranger Things. Currently he’s starring alongside Mandy Moore in 47 Meters Down, which opens in theaters nationwide this weekend. Matthew was nice enough to take a moment recently to participate in our twenty questions questionnaire.

1. You walk into a bar. What do you order from the bartender?

I don’t frequent bars but if I did, I’d ask for a glass of ice water.

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

Kevin Nealon on Twitter and Oberon Sinclair on Instagram. Kev for his humor and Oberon for her blue skies.

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR or streaming queue?

I don’t have a DVR.

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

Pancakes.

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

Twitter and Instagram. (@matthewmodine)

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your mobile device?

Everything and anything by the Beatles.

7. If you could go back and give your 18-year-old self one piece of advice what would it be?

Say yes more often.

8. What’s the last thing you Googled?

Sylvia Earle

9. Dogs or cats?

Do I have to choose?

10. Best concert of your life was…?

17 years old, Freddy Mercury and Queen San Diego Sports Arena.