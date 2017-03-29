No One Worry, Michael Bay Might Make An El Chapo Movie

Getty Image

When news broke that Mexican drug lord El Chapo somehow managed to escape his high-security Mexican prison, we needed more details. When the details included a squirrely-mustachioed El Chapo speeding to temporary freedom through an underground tunnel on a motorcycle, we needed a damn movie about it, ASAP. Thankfully, someone called Michael Bay, and he’s in discussions to bring the people what they need; a film adaptation of Hunting El Chapo, an upcoming book about the Mexican drug cartel leader, and more importantly, his crotch-rocket escape.

Will there be explosions? Let’s hope so.

Variety is reporting that Bay is in discussions with Sony Pictures to either direct or produce the film as the studio finalizes securing the book rights. Hunting El Chapo: The Thrilling Inside Story of the American Lawman Who Captures the World’s Most-Wanted Drug Lord — planned to publish October 3rd of this year — details how Joaquín Archivaldo Guzmán Loera — aka “El Chapo” — managed to stay off authorities’ radars for more than a decade before being captured. The book is written under a pseudonym to protect the identity of the DEA official author who spearheaded the manhunt for the elusive Sinaloa Cartel leader.

El Chapo was extradited to the U.S. early this year where he is being held in a high-security, extremely restrictive, free of Yamaha motorcycles, jail in Manhattan. Both Netflix and Univision also have El Chapo-centric series coming to their airwaves this year, as well, so it seems as if our favorite little Mexican prison burrower may have himself quite the Hollywood career while he’s locked up.

