NETFLIX

Millie Bobby Brown became a star the moment Stranger Things debuted on Netflix, and now she’s poised to make an even bigger splash on the silver screen. According to Deadline, the 13-year-old has just signed on to play the lead in Legendary’s Enola Holmes Mysteries, based on a series of young adult novels by Nancy Springer.

In the books, Enola Holmes is the little sister of master detective Sherlock Holmes and takes on cases of her own as she seeks to solve the greater mystery of what happened to her mother. There’s six volumes in the series, and Legendary no doubt would love to make six films with Brown’s aid. And to underscore her commitment to the potential franchise, Brown isn’t just attached as a star, she’s also going to produce the film through her company PCMA Productions. What, you didn’t have a movie production company when you were 13?

This will be Brown’s latest work with Legendary as she’s also starring in the studio’s upcoming Godzilla: King of Monsters movie. Even with Stranger Things being made at a slightly slower pace than your average network TV show, Brown’s schedule probably isn’t too open. So it’s cool to see her signing on to such a promising project that could put her at the head of yet another pop culture sensation if it’s done right.

