There was a lot of talk coming into the 89th Academy Awards that La La Land, with an incredible 14 nominations, might win 12 Oscars, something no film has ever done before. Damien Chazelle’s musical ode to the fools who dream came close to the record, but didn’t quite it break; instead, it “only” took home seven trophies, including wins for Best Director, Best Original Song, Best Original Score, Best Production Design, and the big one, Best Picture.

Or that’s what I was going to write, and was ready to publish after Warren Beatty said “La La Land,” until it turned out that Best Picture actually went Moonlight in a colossally awkward mishap. Here’s what happened: during the acceptance speeches for La La Land, producer Jordan Horowitz halted the thank-yous to say that the award belonged to Moonlight. It seemed like another Adele-giving-her-Grammy-to-Beyonce moment, but he wasn’t kidding: Moonlight actually won Best Picture. It turns out Beatty read La La Land after seeing “Emma Stone,” who had just won Best Actress, on the card; “that’s why I looked at Faye, and at you,” he explained. “I wasn’t trying to be funny.”