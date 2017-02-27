‘Moonlight’ Wins Best Picture In One Of The Strangest Moments In Oscars History

#Oscars 2017
02.27.17 15 mins ago 2 Comments

There was a lot of talk coming into the 89th Academy Awards that La La Land, with an incredible 14 nominations, might win 12 Oscars, something no film has ever done before. Damien Chazelle’s musical ode to the fools who dream came close to the record, but didn’t quite it break; instead, it “only” took home seven trophies, including wins for Best Director, Best Original Song, Best Original Score, Best Production Design, and the big one, Best Picture.

Or that’s what I was going to write, and was ready to publish after Warren Beatty said “La La Land,” until it turned out that Best Picture actually went Moonlight in a colossally awkward mishap. Here’s what happened: during the acceptance speeches for La La Land, producer Jordan Horowitz halted the thank-yous to say that the award belonged to Moonlight. It seemed like another Adele-giving-her-Grammy-to-Beyonce moment, but he wasn’t kidding: Moonlight actually won Best Picture. It turns out Beatty read La La Land after seeing “Emma Stone,” who had just won Best Actress, on the card; “that’s why I looked at Faye, and at you,” he explained. “I wasn’t trying to be funny.”

TOPICS#Oscars 2017
TAGSLA LA LANDMOONLIGHTOscars 2017the oscar chase

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 4 weeks ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 4 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP