Netflix rarely releases viewing data, but its four-film partnership with Adam Sandler has apparently been beneficial for both parties. The streaming service claims “users have spent 500 million hours over 17 months” watching Sandler’s films, including The Ridiculous 6 and Sandy Wexler, and Sandler is making four more movies for Netflix. He’s not the only big star to skip a theatrical release, either: there’s Brad Pitt in War Machine; Tilda Swinton and Jake Gyllenhaal’s Okja; and Will Smith’s “Orc cop” thriller Bright.
Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos thinks the moviegoing experience as we know it — having to find a babysitter, eat stale popcorn, endure 12 trailers, and sit in a dark room with complete strangers who are talking the entire times — is increasingly a thing of the past. So much so that we may have seen the last film to ever gross one billion dollars at the box office.
“I think that what you’ll find is that subscription is a better way to monetize most movies,” Sarandos told The Wrap. “Not all movies but most movies. So Beauty and the Beast may be the last billion-dollar movie ever. It’s possible.” When the reporter brought up The Last Jedi, which is expected to make all the money when it comes out in December, he replied, “It may be. It might be. I’m just saying it’s going to be pretty rare.” To date, 30 movies have crossed the billion-dollar barrier, including Avatar (#1 all-time) and The Dark Knight (#30). The feat was most recently accomplished by Beauty and the Beast… and The Fate of the Furious, which already somewhat invalidates Sarandos’ point.
It’s also giving Netflix a ton of credit. After all, people still enjoy going to the movie theater for a big-screen blockbuster experience. But “if AMC and Regal would book the movies day-and-date,” Sarandos explained, “I’m not against it… If you really believe people would abandon movie theaters if day-and-date releasing was going on, that doesn’t say much for that industry.”
The world needs movie theaters. Where else would we go to get ourself a treat?
(Via The Wrap)
“It may be. It might be. I’m just saying it’s going to be pretty rare”
It already is pretty rare. Only 30 films in the history of cinema have crossed the billion-dollar mark. And while most of them have occurred in the last 10-15 years, that’s because of higher movie ticket prices. Prices aren’t going down, and spectacle films will still draw crowds. This comes off as fart smelling by Netflix.
To say this as the MCU as we know it is winding down is just stupid. The last Avengers film confirmed to have all the originals is going to make an absolute killing.
Have you seen Beauty and the Beast? Me neither, and it grossed $1bil.
For anyone else ignorant about movie terms (as I am), day and date apparently means you release it in theaters as well as VOD/streaming (without the usual delay between releases).
Also, I want to see this be at the beginning of every ‘R’ movie (NSFW maybe, language):
[www.youtube.com]
There’s still something to be said for movies that are made with the big screen in mind. Sure, people are clearly eating up those Adam Sandler turds but those are also films that nobody would pay to watch in a theatre. On the other had, truly cinematic stuff looks great on a large-screen TV but it looks super fucking wicked awesome on a massive movie (or IMAX) screen with cinema sound.
And speaking of sound, holy fuck, I was living like a peasant (like most people) with no external sound for my large screen TV but I finally convinced myself that a Sonos Playbase + two Sonos Ones to act as rears would be worth…and watching anything at home just became 1000x better. But even with that, there are still films I will gladly pay to watch on in a theatre.
I can’t believe there are people watching new Adam Sandler content in 2017. When’s the last time he made anything with even the slightest merit?
Netflix, using their data, seems to be ok with paying Adam Sandler to make movies. Do i like it? Not really. But if their data says its a good bet, then it’s hard to knock Netflix. They have all the data at their hands.
8 of the 30 movies to gross over $1B were released in the past two years. “Shut up, Ted!”
Make that 9 of 30. “SHUT UP, TED!”
Are they still making Star Wars movies? OK then.
It’s funny how “may” and “possible” in the quote becomes a definitive “never” in the headline
More and more clickbait
I haven’t seen a movie in a theater in years. It just doesn’t make sense in terms of cost or convenience. Why would I pay the same amount to watch one episode once that I could pay to buy an entire season of episodes on Amazon that I could then watch an infinite number of times? In addition to the cost factor, there is also the extreme inconvenience of having to drive somewhere (or in my case also fly because I currently live on an island that doesn’t have a theater), and then only watch at a few specific times that were chosen by someone else. I cannot pause the movie if needed or experience it in any way that could be reasonably considered better than what I could do from home. It simply makes no sense why I would waste so much time and money just to watch one episode one time.
I have generally stopped watching single episode productions (movies) in favor of TV shows now due to the greater development of characters and plot that can take place over a longer period of time, but when I do see movies I wait until they are available to watch on Netflix or Amazon before I watch them. Even when I lived on the mainland I would still not see movies in theaters. Avatar was the last movie that I saw in a theater.
I used to feel the same way, but I think that mentality comes from being away from theaters for too long that you kind of forget the experience. I’ve been to the theaters twice in the past month – for Alien: Convenant and Wonder Woman – for the first time since Man of Steel. Prior, I’d convinced myself of the same thing. But the experience really is different and not one you can get at home and one I kind of want to experience more often, now.
It helps that I found a theater in a reasonable distance with six dollar screenings on Tuesdays, though. Otherwise, as nice as it’s been, I might still want to keep my distance. I’m cheap enough that I can wait rather than pay close to fifteen dollars for one film. Anyways, take a look around, maybe you’ve got a local theater with some deals too. I didn’t realize I did until I looked around.
You do realize that the vast majority of people don’t have to book a flight to go see a movie, right?
Wow, I somehow missed that you had to book a flight to a theater until that follow-up comment. I swear I read the whole thing. The hell did I miss that?