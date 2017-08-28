Bizarre Nicolas Cage Merchandise Ranked From Most To Least Practical

All this week, Uproxx will be paying tribute to the many facets of Nicolas Cage, from his big-screen triumphs to the legends that have come to surround him and the cult following both have helped create. Next: A look at some products from the far reaches of Cage fandom.

For some, Nic Cage fandom is a sometimes thing. They watch his movies, snicker at his adventures in the dinosaur bone trade, and ponder the meaning of photographic evidence that he might be a vampire. But then there are the others who refuse to exit the cage. To them, he is more than a (sometimes needlessly) explosive actor, hair chameleon, and oddity. He’s an unrelenting fascination and someone worthy of constant tribute. This ranking (from most to least practical) is for those people (and you, a budding enthusiast or curious observer) because these unique and possibly disturbing products — which can be found on Amazon and Etsy — are pretty much only for them.

Wallet

Amazon

Cost: $30.00
Where: Etsy
Who It’s For: People who like to carry cash so that they’re never in a situation where they have to tip a waitress with a portion of their theoretical lottery winnings, thus creating a ripple effect that ruins a marriage and results in financial chaos. Also, people who like to hold onto their receipts for tax time. Always a good idea.

Face Pillow

Amazon

Cost: $19.95
Where: Amazon
Who It’s For: People who aren’t afraid of contact nightmares and those who want to give pillow-y Nic Cage a kiss before taking a nap. Also, if there are novelty throw pillow enthusiasts, this is one of many Nic Cage pillowcases on Amazon. Many. (I bought one with a shirtless Cage coming out of a banana peel. This list is dangerous.)

