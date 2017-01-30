7 Best Music Moments From The Coen Brothers

Nicolas Cage Gave His Blessing To A Wedding Proposal At A Nicolas Cage-Themed Marathon

01.30.17 26 mins ago

Nicolas Cage, the proverbial “best thing in a bad movie,” starred in five (!) films in 2016: The Trust, Snowden, USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage, Dog Eat Dog, and Army of One. There’s a decent chance you didn’t catch any of them (Snowden was the only one to make over $1 million at the box office, and it still lost money); you may not have seen Cage in anything since 2013’s Joe.

But trust me, Nic Cage is still out there being the best Nic Cage he can be.

On Sunday, the Alamo Drafthouse in Austin, Texas, hosted a one-day marathon dedicated to the Ghost Rider himself. But what separated C4GED 4-EVER — the obvious fourth-year follow-up to CAGED, CAGED 2: UNCAGED, and CAG3D — from previous installments is that not only did Cage pick which films of his would be shown (Bangkok Dangerous, Joe, Bringing Out the Dead, Army of One, and Lord of War), but he dropped by the theater. To read Edgar Allan Poe’s “The Tell-Tale Heart” in front of a birthday cake, naturally.

There was also a wedding proposal, shot glasses, and blessings.

