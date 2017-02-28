The Best Horror Movies On Netflix Right Now

Netflix Releases The First Trailer For ‘Okja,’ Bong Joon-ho’s Follow-Up To ‘Snowpiercer’

Senior Pop Culture Editor
02.28.17

Subscribe to UPROXX

The people who enjoyed Snowpiercer the most are the ones who knew about it the least. Bong Joon-ho’s 2013 sci-fi thriller slowly reveals what’s really going on aboard that never-stopping train, and even now, four years later, I don’t want to ruin the twists in case anyone still hasn’t seen it. So, here’s what you should do: grab a protein bar and watch Snowpiercer, then come back and check out the teaser for Joon-ho’s new movie for Netflix, Okja.

Okja isn’t a monster movie — unlike The Host — but it is about a monster: the titular Okja, who Joon-ho describes as a “shy and introverted animal. It’s a unique animal that we’ve not seen before.” The creature, “somewhere between human and animal,” is protected by a young girl in South Korea’s Gangwon Province until her friend disappears and is potentially kidnapped by the movie’s real monster: a multi-national corporation. Okja stars a mix of English-speaking stars, including a Marilyn Monroe-blonde Tilda Swinton, Jake Gyllenhaal, The Walking Dead‘s Steven Yeun, and Paul Dano, and Korean actors, like Ahn Seo-hyun, and is produced by Brad Pitt, among others.

Okja — which cost a reported $50 million to film — premieres on Netflix in June, and there will also be a limited theatrical release in the United States.

TAGSBONG JOON-HONETFLIXOkja

Around The Web

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 4 weeks ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP