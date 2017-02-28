Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The people who enjoyed Snowpiercer the most are the ones who knew about it the least. Bong Joon-ho’s 2013 sci-fi thriller slowly reveals what’s really going on aboard that never-stopping train, and even now, four years later, I don’t want to ruin the twists in case anyone still hasn’t seen it. So, here’s what you should do: grab a protein bar and watch Snowpiercer, then come back and check out the teaser for Joon-ho’s new movie for Netflix, Okja.

Okja isn’t a monster movie — unlike The Host — but it is about a monster: the titular Okja, who Joon-ho describes as a “shy and introverted animal. It’s a unique animal that we’ve not seen before.” The creature, “somewhere between human and animal,” is protected by a young girl in South Korea’s Gangwon Province until her friend disappears and is potentially kidnapped by the movie’s real monster: a multi-national corporation. Okja stars a mix of English-speaking stars, including a Marilyn Monroe-blonde Tilda Swinton, Jake Gyllenhaal, The Walking Dead‘s Steven Yeun, and Paul Dano, and Korean actors, like Ahn Seo-hyun, and is produced by Brad Pitt, among others.

Okja — which cost a reported $50 million to film — premieres on Netflix in June, and there will also be a limited theatrical release in the United States.