‘Snowpiercer’ Is A Messy Piece Of Inspired Madness

Some people don’t like their sci-fi messy, can’t handle it if it isn’t clean and mannered, and I look down my nose in pity at those people like poor sad bastards choking down cardboard-flavored cinematic chicken breasts who’ll never know the joy of the greasy ribs I’m spilling on myself. There are few things I like better than a film that feels like it’s constantly growing just slightly faster than its creator’s ability to control it, a concoction of such inspired madness and enthusiasm that it’s actually volatile – a story that took over a life; a script that’s just shy of feeling like it could’ve been a suicide note. Mainstream blockbusters have a way of feeling like a power point presentation put together by a committee, members of the team shooting down each other’s craziest ideas, all a little hesitant to open up with each other. “Maybe make it about robots – people like robots, right?”
Whereas ‘Snowpiercer’ feels like Bong Joon-ho running into the room bug-eyed, his first human contact in weeks, his arms full of beakers and dolls, out of breath and spilling shit onto the floor. It’s weird. Exuberantly weird. Stylish without feeling mannered. And it has that tearing-your-hair-out quality of someone earnestly trying to make sense of existence, which I will always value more highly than slick plotting or an entirely coherent message. Passion trumps logic every time.
The best way I can describe ‘Snowpiercer,’ ‘The Host’ director Bong Joon-Ho’s first foray into English-language filmmaking, is that it’s sort of like ‘Delicatessen‘ on a train, but more violent. ‘Snowpiercer’ and the Jeunet classic have similarly odd and fully realized notions of dystopian alternate universes, rightly focusing on the basics of life – food and shelter – and camp schlock visual styles, though ‘Snowpiercer’ might be more ambitious. Set on a train called the Snowpiercer, it takes place in a future where, straight out of a chemtrail theorist‘s darkest fever dreams, the governments (LIZARD PEOPLE) have gotten together to spray a chemical into the atmosphere to counteract global warming. Only it works a little too well, freezing the planet and killing off all life, so we’re told, except for the inhabitants of this one, permanently-running, luxury super train built by a madman.
The train is divided into sections like the Titanic, with the first-class passengers chowing steaks in front, and the stowaway and steerage supplicants confined to the tail, squished sardine-like into mobile favelas and subsisting solely on soylent green-style bricks of gelatinous protein (“Mmm, gelatinous protein,” -Your Mom). That’s where Chris Evans and his band of felt-clad Dickensian grime faces mean to begin a revolt, provided they can get past train company rep Tilda Swinton, who manages to out-do even Elizabeth Banks in the ‘Hunger Games’ in the preening ridiculously costumed totalitarian functionary department. Swinton, naturally, controls an entire gang of black-clad fascist thugs who are only too happy to waste some poor people. Actresses all seem to get off on playing the imperious, all-powerful Khaleesi-style queen, but Swinton is too good of an actress to do one-note domineering, playing the Thatcher-esque Wilford Train Company mouthpiece Mason as venal, dowdy, schoolmarmish, slightly scattered, and incredibly British, in a way that still comes off so fabulous that the group of gay men sitting in front of me applauded every time she was onscreen (I saw it on Pride weekend in San Francisco, which I would also recommend).
Evans, along with his cheeky little brother played by Jamie Bell (who is sort of one note – does he have a gear besides “sullen?”) and dying mentor John Hurt, moves his revolt slowly towards the front of the train (“We control the engine, we control the world,”) picking up a drug-addicted security expert (Kang-Ho Song) along the way and revealing one new white-box production design challenge after the next. The beauty of the plot is that it works both as an excuse for world building and as a philosophical exercise. We’re discovering this world in stages, and each new car offers a new wrinkle and adds to our picture of the Snowpiercer universe, but always there’s the unspoken question, what does the chimney sweep gang actually want to do when they get to the front of the train? Do they believe that there’s a way to reorder this train society more equitably or do they just want to be the ones eating the steaks? It’s kind of the big question for any revolution or minority group. Become a fair and just leader, or crush your enemies into dust while riding into the square on a slut-pulled chariot made of cocaine like Tony Montana?
It’s what a sci-fi or action movie should be, a creative hero’s journey with enthusiastic world building, but also something to chew on (mentally) for those of us with teeth, who aren’t just gumming butter substitute-braised popcorn by the flipper full (people watching Transformers, say).
It is, as I said, a bit messy, and certainly not for everyone. With so many interesting things going on in every car – a scene where Alison Pill plays a schoolteacher indoctrinating her students in Wilford Company lore is a particular highlight – all the chop-socky fight scene bullshit gets a little tedious. Worse, Ho and his cinematographer Hong Kyung-Pyo often shoot the fights while transparently just shaking the camera around, this sort of odd Asian variety show twist on the Bourne-style shaky cam. It’s obnoxious, but part of me still appreciates that they haven’t sanded away the particular weirdness of it, or the seemingly pathological need for endless fight scenes that seems even more common in Asian cinema than in American. Because when you get the kind of close-shot, scene-chewing, vamped up silliness from Swinton and Pill that you’d never see in a more mainstream Hollywood production, it makes up for it.
The ending isn’t totally satisfying, because they answer their own question about reordering society with a bit of a deus ex machina (“what if it wasn’t society!”). But, you know, at this point I don’t expect my action movies to answer all of the universe’s great unanswerable questions in a satisfactory manner, I’m just happy to see that they asked.
GRADE: A-
Vince Mancini is a writer and comedian living in San Francisco. You can find more of his work on FilmDrunk, the Uproxx network, and all over his mom’s refrigerator. Fan FilmDrunk on Facebook, find the latest movie reviews here.
Honest Abe: May I ask for a clarification on this? I mean, Sigourney Weaver and the Alien movies are sci-fi classics and very not pleasant in areas (uh, the movies, not Weaver.). Did I misunderstand your context?
Sorry, I reread and I think I understand what you mean. My initial reaction to your opening statement just skewed my reading.
Haven’t seen this or read anything about the ending, but I’m guessing the reveal is that the camera pulls back and the whole movie has been taking place on a toy train set in Will Ferrell’s basement?
Nope. The train was a ghost the whole time.
I would also have accepted: Chris Evans rips off his overcoat to reveal his Captain American costume but then discovers Bucky is the train’s engineer.
The train is actually the Chrysler Building? In a snow-globe?
@OhMyBalls – make the ghost Patrick Swayze and I would see this movie every day for a week.
The actual evil leader of the futuristic train society? The locomotive engine itself, Evil Thomas the Tank Engine.
That’s it, I’m spoiling it:
God, what I would do if it was the train from The Gunslinger series, and Chris Evans was playing Eddie of New York all along….
“freezing the planet and killing off all life”
“first-class passengers chowing steaks”
Where do they raise cattle?
Duh, that’s what the “cow catcher” on the front of the train is for.
They grow fruit and shit in it, so I assume they raise them in the train.
Well done, @Rawhead Wrecks. @Vince Mancini, a bit undercooked.
Maaaaan, I wanna’ see this, but the closest theater playing it is over two hours away.
Tilda Swinton was basically born to play the villain in weird sci-fi movies. And I mean that as a compliment.
The Sundance chain is carrying it. It’s because it should be coming to VOD soon and regular theater chains won’t book movies with that small a VOD window. It’s a shame, most every showing in LA was sold out last weekend.
Actresses all seem to get off on playing the imperious, all-powerful Khaleesi-style queen, but Swinton is too good of an actress to do one-note domineering, playing the Thatcher-esque Wilford Train Company mouthpiece Mason as venal, dowdy, schoolmarmish, slightly scattered, and incredibly British, in a way that still comes off so fabulous that the group of gay men sitting in front of me applauded every time she was onscreen (I saw it on Pride weekend in San Francisco, which I would also recommend).
^ That was one sentence. You’ve pulled a reverse Hemingway and I fucking dig it. Thanks
I wrote part of this on my second to last Vyvanse – the ADD meds give me the attention span required for those super wordy sentences.
Don’t forget “the preening ridiculously costumed totalitarian functionary department”
I say completely unironically that you earned the shit out of that ascot with this review. Well done, sir
I believe this is known as “The Faulkner”
“a script that’s just shy of feeling like it could’ve been a suicide note”
Goddamn, you got a purty mouth.
That’s the one what grabbed by boner as well
All of the little set details, directions, and dialogue made me love it. Like the part where someone (I think it’s the Asian girl) cracks an egg on a kid’s forehead. Just a tiny thing, but they add up. Also, Chris Evans rocks a beard better than almost any man.
I’m glad someone else noticed how majestic and thick his beard was. So much beard envy.
I was engrossed while watching it, and I think I enjoyed it, but at the end I just had the “huh” feeling.
It’s hard to explain, and I have been mulling it over every time I see it mentioned, but I can’t quite work out what it is that has caused that “huh”.
It’s not that I was disappointed nor that I thought more could be done, but there’s just something off about it that I can’t put my finger on.
I’ve been asked by mates if I would recommend it and my answer has been “I don’t know”, which isn’t the answer you want after a few pints.
Huh.
I basically agree with you. It did need something.
When you guys talk about the ending, you mean (SPOILER ALERT) the final scene, right? Or do you mean the scene at the front of the train? The final scene was, to me, the perfect ending. Everyone was held on that train by the constructs of man. The residents thought that the way they were living is the only way, but that’s because of the upper class telling them it’s the only way.
Would you say the film… gets off track?
Farts as he seems himself out
Maybe I need to see it again. The ending really left me cold and I started really hating it because of the POTENTIAL for a greatness that was completely squandered.
But that’s just, like, my opinion.
I had the exact feeling. It was profoundly weird and kind of dumb. I thin kit has to do with it being a legit international production. Everything felt off. But ultimately, I really enjoyed the two hours.
(I saw it on Pride weekend in San Francisco, which I would also recommend).
Wouldn’t that just be a weekend in SF?
Eh, I’m just jealous that Vince gets to live in ‘The Bird Cage’ while I’m in the Canadian equivalent of ‘True Grit’.
I know exactly the line you’re talking about. He deserves an Oscar for delivering that line with a straight face and it’s a miracle there was as little laughing in the theater as there was.
I saw this as a pre-release about 2-3 months ago and it was mind-bottling. I still think about it all the time, it’s haunting in its insanity.
The best (worst?) part was I didn’t see it with subtitles for the Korean characters, so half the movie was non-sensical, but that just made it all the more perfect.
Chazz Michael Michaels FTW!
Where does the train stop to pick up fresh supplies? Why does the train have any poor people on it at all? When the poor people get uppity (as they’re want to do, amirite?!) would the rich people not just uncouple the poor cars and leave them behind?
Because, to paraphrase an Office Space quote, if there were no poor people then there’d be no one to clean up all the shit.
The train is just on a globe encompassing track. If they let a couple back cars go, they’d smash into them eventually.
You’re right to ask these questions, but if you want to enjoy the film, turn off any critical thinking and just watch weird shit.
Correct me if I’m wrong, but near the beginning they had people go back there and take children away right? Maybe they’re like slave-breeders?
This is all explained in the movie, although it’s left up in the air how much is truth and how much is self-serving propaganda.
The poor people were stowaways he snuck onto the back part. Everyone else bought their ticket at an exorbitant rate.
I was wondering why they kept the poor people as well. They didn’t really do anything- they weren’t treated like slaves. I guess it was for the reasons Timmy was taken away, but it seemed like the rear enders were more trouble than they were worth.
Many people have complained about the ending but I loved it. The best type of subtext is the kind that lingers in your mind after the visceral thrills die down (Enemy is a recent example), but too often a writer’s main goal is subtext and everything else is just a delivery mechanism, leading to a film that’s just well-crafted nothingness with a Deep Meaning hidden below the surface (Blue Jasmine is a recent example). There’s something admirable about laying it all out there with the text, leaving the viewers that crave ambiguity with an imprint of the director’s middle finger on their forehead.
To clarify, I really liked Blue Jasmine – I’ve always wanted to know the origin story of the bag lady down the street from me that rants about 9/11 and Jews – but the generic story was elevated greatly by the acting and non-linear structure.
I don’t know what you mean by subtext. When I say I was slightly disappointed by the ending, I just mean that I thought they set up an interesting question about how the slummy tail dweller would re-order the train if he was in charge, and instead of trying to come up with an answer to that they just sort of broke the initial rules of the world they’d created by going PSYCH! The world’s livable now! I didn’t hate it, but it left me a little empty.
Oh damn, I thought you meant the children in the engine.
Oh right. For some reason that didn’t feel like a huge reveal to me.
is there a site that will agrigate where all the locations are that this is playing in?
“it’s sort of like ‘Delicatessen‘ on a train, but more violent”
I don’t need to keep reading past this line. I want this in me.
***CONTAINS SPOILERS***
I loved The Host, but this movie was a huge disappointment for me. The script made zero sense if you think about it for more than two seconds. If the engine produces light, heat and water, why is there economic strata at all? Do the poor people have “jobs”? Does money even exist anymore? The “rich” clearly have no problem thinning out the herd and also have a very clear philosophy of creating controlled, self-sustaining systems- why not just create the optimal population at the outset?
You might say it’s overthinking the film to ask that it present a clear sense of political economy- except the entire point of the film is a political / economic critique, albeit a poorly conceptualized one.
The final “reveal” of the story- that children are used to clean out some part of the machine- is utterly ridiculous. You can build a self-sustaining perpetually running locomotive but you can’t design a mechanism that cleans gunk out of a small, shallow pipe? Try using a toilet brush! Or a hose!
And really crazily uneven directing. It’s interesting you make the Jeunet reference, because the graphic novel is French and I immediately sensed there was some serious language issues going on- Korean director, French story and English-language film. Octavia Spencer and Ed Harris’s performances were wonky at best, while Wilford’s assistant’s weird overdub made her sound like some chubby android. It’s telling that the best performances came from the Korean actors.
There are some very cool visuals- the standout for me being the night vision axe fight- but then there are so many WTF moments throughout that I just couldn’t do anything but shake my head and hope that Bong hits the mark next time. It’s no surprise to me that Weinstein wanted cuts, the movie is a mess.
The cuts would’ve made the movie even worse, cutting out all the crazy exposition scenes and replacing them with awkward explanatory voiceover, ala the theatrical Blade Runner.
I just face palmed my head right off my body.
The poor people were the stowaways who were not supposed to be on the train in the first place. They managed to sneak on and were confined to the back part.
@Ryan Barger , I do agree with you that its awkward when the cool kids say “this is a great filim, it really makes you think,” but then when you think about flaws in a movie they then say “don’t think so much about it and just enjoy”. Which is it?
@Huells Half Brother it depends, with a film like this that is so clearly intended to have a political point of view, it’s hard to “just turn off” your critical faculties. But then Transfomers 4 is striving towards intellectual level zero, so looking for anything besides HOT LEGS EXPLOSION LAMBORGHINI SOUND EFFECT ROBOT WAHLBERG ATTITUDE PUNCH LINGERIE NYAAAAARRGGHH MEANINGFUL VOICE OVER FLY AWAY INTO SPACE is a waste of time.
@Mus815 You’re probably right, but that doesn’t make the actual film any better. And I think two of the early exposition scenes- eating sushi in the aquarium and the teacher / school scene- were definitely too long and broke up the pace. “Hey I’m leading a violent revolution through a series of tiny enclosed spaces that are definitely being monitored, a bunch of my people were just murdered by an army of axe thugs, let’s just stop here and eat this sushi and chat for awhile.” And people think this movie is amazing and smart!
@Hans Gruber Great job!
This comes close to my opinion of the movie. It started out well, had a lot of promise, as well as some great actors and action sequences. But it was full of holes, in the plot, the pacing, and just about everything else. It wasn’t a bad movie, it was uneven.
Vince, I have a question. I sort of felt like the first Star Wars trilogy was “messy”, if not as messy as some of the good things that have happened in Sci Fi/Dystopia since, and the subsequent things that have happened in that universe were typically less messy. Am I close?
I’m sure I saw The Host in Korean, unless I’m thinking of a different movie of the same name, or unless they filmed it in English and somehow I got the foreign-language dubbed version.
BAH nevermind I read that too fast. I thought you meant The Host was his first foray yadda yadda I’m really busy today but wanted to say hello.
Hi Al
Overall I enjoyed but I had a lot of hype behind. Not to say any part wasn’t good but SPOILERS once you got the metaphor of the train they didn’t have to keep repeating it. But the Asians really knocked it out of the park and it was a lot of fun
Absolutely loved this one.
And I felt kind of alone in my love for Chris Evans but I think hopefully this should solidify him as the real shit
You’re not alone. Literally thought it was his best film. Initially, I thought his delivery of the monologue was weak, but realized Evan’s was building up the performance through each painful reveal, even managing to top the line about “babies,” which if you think about it, is a pretty hardcore revelation. When it finally came down to the fatal conversation at the end, you get the sense that Evan’s really let go in those scenes as well (minus one particular moment involving Ewen Bremner’s kid).
What kind of weird doesn’t love Chris Evans? He’s great.
er, weirdo*
Definitely not alone, I thought Sunshine was the film where he solidified his real shit-ness.
I don’t think Evans is a great actor, but I love that he’ll take chances on roles like this and he tries really hard and seems to care about his work.
Tilda Swinton really gets to choo-choo on the scenery in this one.
I’ll see myself out for that one.
I loved this movie and haven’t stopped thinking about it since I walked out of the theater. It felt like an excellent mix of Korean and American styles. I agree with others that the ending came with a bit of a thud, but (semi-spoilers) I was more satisfied with that than some ridiculous plotline allowing for a more positive version.
I think overcoming the various language barriers (Korean director/actors, English-speaking actors, Czech speakers, etc. etc) and other production hurdles is impressive on its own, but the final product was far more than anything I had anticipated. I can’t imagine any of the blockbuster action flicks this summer topping it.
That being said, the one quibble I have is the completely ignored explanation of the girl’s…let’s say….sixth sense. They hinted at it a half-dozen times and then…nothing.
The BIG question of what happens when they get to the end was something you felt that the film was GOING to answer, despite the tonal wackiness of the journey. Every one of BONG’s films has a scene that’s dark in situation, but also played for laughs, and it was no different here (Any scene with Swinton’s Mason). Yet, he normally ends each film on a serious note (maybe not so much “The Host”), so fans were expecting a pretty serious declaration in his conclusion.
SPOILER//SPOILER//SPOILER
So when Captain America shoves the little girl away asking for the matches, you get the sense that’s the Director giving us the answer to the question, that Curtis would realize the harsh reality of things and simply continue on. But Bong pretty much was like, “nah, look under the floor,” hoping the audience would meet Curtis’s level of horror regarding the children, that it sidetracked the fuck out of that finale.
I didn’t find that reveal of the children to be stupid, but more lazy than anything. I feel like he was trying to achieve the level of shock from stories such as “The Ones Who Walk Away from Omelas” or “The Giver” but missed completely. It’s indeed sad that children are used to replace parts that are extinct, but the way Evan’s calls for Ewen Bremmer’s kid was unintentionally funny and comical (“Don’t go up those stairs!” “Get back here!”). The film doesn’t really draw the line as explicitly as it thought it did.
BUT STILL, “Snowpiercer” was a fantastic experience from start to finish from one of the world’s currently best filmmakers. It isn’t the man’s best film (“The Host” and “Memories of Murder” are definite recommends), but this effort is far superior in quality than a summer blockbuster such as “The Amazing Spiderman 2.”
From Ignatiy Vishnevektsky’s review, pretty interesting reading of the end of the movie.
SPOILER//
“The train—which travels endlessly on a loop of track—is a double metaphor, representing both a real-world social structure and the narrative itself. The movie is blunt about this; at one point, a character refers to the Curtis-led uprising as “a blockbuster production with a devilishly unpredictable plot.” Any revolution that happens aboard is a byproduct of the train’s enclosed system, and changing the direction of political power only helps to preserve its existing layout. The only solution involves disrupting the momentum and focus of the narrative. That’s bound to peeve some viewers, but that’s the point; Snowpiercer’s self-destructive “no gods, no masters” politics aren’t meant to be agreeable—they’re meant to upend the movie itself. Whether they succeed is a matter of debate.”
Link here:
[www.avclub.com]
Favorite last line in a movie that I can remember. Thanks Ed.
Nice!
I really loved this film, but don’t think it’s supposed to be taken literally. It’s straight up allegory, but not overly hamfisted so it’s still open to interpretation. I got really strong Jodorowsky vibes from it.
I’d be very curious to see how this version compares to the “real” version. Wasn’t this the film that created a lot of buzz last year when lots of people (notably Steve Rogers himself) expressed disdain that the studio was presenting a “dumbed down” version for American audiences?
Actually, the director won that battle against the studio. The version you see in American theaters is, in fact, the “real” version.
@Mus815, thanks for that info…I had not heard that.
[www.youtube.com]
Much better trailer for Delicatessan.
Kang-Ho Song also has a turn as a rather interesting character called The Weird in the Korean Western, “The Good, The Bad, and the Weird”. It’s got one of the best openers I’ve ever seen, and is just a fully enjoyable comedy/action flick.
*Spoilers*
So, I’ve actually seen it now, and I think the ending is PERFECTLY ambiguous, because the animal they see is a polar bear, because all that proves is that arctic creatures can live on Earth. The ambiguity this raises can be summed up thusly:
1) If arctic creatures can live here, can humans? Are they still gonna freeze to death?
2) Polar bears are infamously known as bears that eat humans, to the point that they’ll organize massive hunts for them. Is the bear going to run them down and eat them? Are humans considered to be a delicacy in the post-apocalyptic wasteland?
3) If the world is livable and the polar bear DOESN’T eat them, is the 17-year-old Korean girl gonna have to repopulate the planet? With the 8-year-old black kid? Ew.
So, yeah, Vince, I don’t think the ending is clear-cut at all.
I didn’t think it was clear cut either, I just didn’t love it. It felt like a bit of a copout to me.
Just saw it. 98% of a really awesome sci-fi flick. The ending was fucking horseshit.
But I won’t let that detract from what was mostly a really good movie.
The ending was fucking perfect, solely because they specifically saw a polar bear.
I had issues with everything after the Koreans decide to blow the door. You’re smart enough to realize that maybe the temperature has risen to liveable levels, but not smart enough to realize that blowing the door could cause an avalanche? Basically, the end message to me is that humanity is so terrible that they’d rather everyone die than the privileged elite rule over the poor. Which is just an incredibly stupid point to me.
Sure, the final scene can be taken as an Adam & Eve-esque new beginning… and maybe others survived too in other parts of the train. Maybe there’s more life out there if there are polar bears.
But it didn’t sit well with me.
I really did love the other 98% of the movie though, so maybe I just need to simmer on it some. But personally, I think it would’ve been far more impactful as a story for Evans to realize that as fucked up and shitty as Ed Harris was, he was right and for the cycle to begin anew with him in charge.
Yeah, but the fact that it’s a polar bear could mean that only arctic life can survive in the wasteland, so maybe the two will still die.
Hell, the polar bear might eat them. Polar bears have been known to eat humans without a second thought.
Yeah, either way that doesn’t make me like the ending any more.
Perfect summary of the movie, i felt the same way.
Saw this today and thoroughly enjoyed it. It felt like a mix of “12 Monkeys” and “Dredd”
A part of me hope Vince’s review of Guardians of the Galaxy starts “James Gunn” has Chris Pratt “running into the room bug-eyed, his first human contact in weeks, his arms full of beakers and dolls, out of breath and spilling shit onto the floor. It’s weird. Exuberantly weird. Stylish without feeling mannered. And it has that tearing-your-hair-out quality of someone earnestly trying to make sense of existence, which I will always value more highly than slick plotting or an entirely coherent message. Passion trumps logic every time.” But Vince also laughs his ass off. Seems great to me. Right?
I’m sorry, but a part of me wants Guardians to be that. Which would be incredible.
Great movie. Reminded me a bit of Cherry 2000 (yeah beat that for a movie reference anyone) as another movie that cranks up the craziness factor as it goes along.
I’m a bit confused about previous reader comments pertaining to the ending, given that the entire premise of the train defies *any* level of plausibility. At least Transformers does actually *try* to make sense. Snowpiercer is very much one of those ignore-the-giant-scenario-impossibilities movies and just hang on for the ride. So forget about trying to make sense of the ending.
Also, one niggle: It was billed as being Bong Joon-ho’s first English speaking movies, but I call bullshit on that one – there was enough Korean dialog from mad Korean Kronolhead door opening guy (including the big speech outside the last door) and his daughter that *wasn’t* translated by that blue babel-fish type thing both he and Chris Evans were wearing to require subtitles. Which were missing off the torrent. So next time you want to create an “English speaking” speaking movie, Bong, make sure the WHOLE MOVIE is in English!!!
Or just pay to see the movie.
p.s. if you haven’t seen Bongs previous movie The Host (2006) then get it, it’s totally awesome.
The ending just means they were on the island the whole time…! (Lost has ruined polar bears for me)
Also, there have been some comparisons to the Hunger Games, but I got more of a Bioshock vibe from it with Wilford giving an Andrew Ryan kind of feel.
To be honest I was expecting some “Would you kindly”-esque reveal near the end.
I’m still debating whether or not I enjoyed this movie or not…it’s not that it’s BAD, far from it, but I couldn’t help having that feeling like the movie started in the middle and had a lot of “tell, don’t show” for a lot of the characters. And Chris Evans’ monologue at the end of the movie was pretty ridiculous.
Plus, BioShock + GoldenEye train level = Snowpiercer
Wow I’m surprised at the kinda mixed reviews in here. I thought this was one of the best Sci-Fi movies I’ve seen this decade. It’s basically Bioshock: The Movie. If you’ve played that game then you kinda probably like the ending more. I mean it had all the action, levels and drugged up people (the splicers) present in that game too. Plus there was no mercy for anyone… this movie did not give a fuck about its main characters because it meant so much more the motivations of those individuals.
But I really don’t get the complaints about the ending.
*Spoilers time*
Basically it showed that humanity was too corrupt to exist in this present social structure and the reset was necessary. Its not about whether the stowaways could make for a better world, since all of them were already fucked up too The only people who survived in the end were those who didn’t try to kill or destroy everyone else at any other point. Even super awesome Curtis was corrupted by his single minded quest to survive and take over the train (and dude ate babies, so he probably would be just as fucked up as the old guard). That was his purpose and he fulfilled it, just like douchebag Ed Harris said. The Polar Bear implied that there was a functioning eco system outside and that meant the innocent Humans then had hope too. Yay, hopefully that means people won’t be so insane anymore.
I don’t think it necessarily meant Asian Dad, Curtis and Ed Harris were dead either. But it would no longer be their world to screw up, so the ending was pretty dang optimistic. I don’t really get how its a cheat.
But damn, did I love this. Thank God it got released on Video on Demand because I don’t know if I would have seen it otherwise. Now I can spread the word and tell everyone else to jump on board.
I think this gets a solid A.