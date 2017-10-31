Touchstone

The Paper Bag Princess is going to be making the leap to the big screen and there’s significant star power shepherding her cinematic arrival. Take that, Ronald!

The Robert Munsch written and Michael Martchenko illustrated 1980 children’s book was the subject of a bidding war with Universal coming out on top. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Elizabeth Banks is attached to direct the film version with Banks and Margot Robbie producing the project. The kicker? Robbie is being eyed as the potential princess. At this stage, scheduling and script might have more to do with whether or not we see the I, Tonya actress in the role. Katie Silberman is currently onboard to write the screenplay.

For those unfamiliar, The Paper Bag Princess tells the tale of a courageous princess on a quest to rescue an ungrateful prince from the clutches of a dragon. It was lauded at the time for flipping the usual rescue the princess formula and it still holds up today.

Having Banks attached as the adaptation’s director definitely seems like a strong fit. Heck, if it’s a smash, maybe she’ll direct a Love You Forever tearjerker a couple years later that will win the Best Picture Oscar. Bring on the Munsch movie age!

