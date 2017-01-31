In A Real-World Dystopia, There Is No Sanctuary

So, I’ve always kind of wondered what it would be like to live in a dystopian future. Now, I didn’t necessarily want to experience it, but I’ve certainly watched enough movies about dystopian societies to at least be curious. Now, for the record, I don’t think we yet live in a dystopian future. At least I don’t think so. It’s kind of hard to tell. If you watch movies set in dystopian future, no one is really commenting on how they are living in a dystopia. You never see conversations like, “Hey, Frank, did you think we’d ever live in a dystopian society?”

“No, Al, I sure didn’t and, I have to tell you, I don’t like it.”

Instead, it’s always just kind of their reality as they all go about their daily life. So who knows, maybe we are?

Over the weekend, I bought the Blu-ray for the director’s cut of Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan off Amazon (I’ve decided to start buying physical media again, but that’s another story) and then it also gave me the option to buy Logan’s Run, which I did (most physical media is so inexpensive these days, which is one big reason I like it again) because I hadn’t actually watched it in so long, I knew it more as a concept than I do an actual movie.

Logan’s Run (directed by Michael Anderson, who just turned 96 on Monday) is set in a dystopian future where people are killed once they reach the age of 30. Now, the people don’t think they are being killed, they think they are being “renewed.” A few residents don’t want to be renewed, so they run, looking for a place called Sanctuary. These “runners” are hunted down by Sandmen and are killed. (Not just killed, they are also sprayed with a substance that dissolves their bodies. It’s quite grim.) The computer that runs the city sends a Sandman, Logan 5 (Michael York), on a mission to find Sanctuary and destroy it by aging him four years to his 30th birthday, which results in the crystal embedded in his hand to blink red – sending Logan on his own run for his life. But there is no Sanctuary, which results later in the dramatic line reading, “There. Is. No. Sanctuary.”

One of the interesting things about future dystopias is that a lot of people seem really happy. Put it this way, if you’re 22 and live in the world of Logan’s Run, life seems pretty good! Pretty much everyone who is not 30 seems relatively pleased. So that’s why it’s always hard to tell: sure, hundreds of people’s lives were upended on what was essentially a ban on a specific religion, but it’s still easy to find people who seem happy about all this. (Though, I don’t think “reasonable” people are happy about this. In Logan’s Run, even reasonable people seem happy.) The ban is so crazy, the thought of Trump issuing an executive order to “renew” people when they turn 30 doesn’t even seem completely farfetched anymore. I mean, who knows? I can see conversations going like this:

