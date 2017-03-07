Fox

Ridley Scott is back to making scary-as-hell Alien movies, if the first and second trailers for Alien: Covenant are anything to go by. (He wasn’t lying when he said he’s going for “a pretty hard R” rating.) The Sydney Morning Herald caught up with Scott and his cast members on the set of Covenant awhile back, and now they can talk about what they learned.

Scott still refers to Covenant as one of three sequels to Prometheus, although he has even more films than that in mind. “If you really want a franchise, I can keep cranking it for another six,” he said (not a euphemism). “I’m not going to close it down again. No way.”

He reportedly views the Prometheus sequels as a path to “the back entrance” of Alien (not a euphemism). Covenant will be bringing back some of those Alien elements:

“What we did really well on Prometheus, considering that it was a ground zero idea that was starting all over again, was I discovered that people do have an appetite for the alien and what he means and his evolution — the egg, the facehugger, the chestburster as we call them. People still want to see it. So I return to a little bit of that but not wholeheartedly; there’s a lot in here which is new as well.”

So how soon are the next Alien movies coming? Possibly next year, as Scott revealed the script for the next movie is already finished.

“You’ve got to assume to a certain extent success and from that you’d better be ready. You don’t want a two-year gap. So I’ll be ready to go again next year.”

In the meantime, Alien: Covenant busts chests on May 19th.

(Via The Sydney Morning Herald)