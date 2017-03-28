Disney/Lucasfilm

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is now out on digital HD and hitting Blu-ray on April 4th, so director Gareth Edwards and co-writer Gary Whitta have been giving interviews about the film, revealing new details about the original ending, changes to the third act, the memorable Darth Vader scene, the weird way Scarif got its name, and how there was almost an actual damn Jedi in the movie. Now two details that may have slipped your notice have been pointed out by Edwards and Whitta in two separate interviews.

Gareth Edwards pointed out something we didn’t notice about Jedha, which helps explain how the planet became so rich with the kyber crystals used in lightsabers and the Death Star. He told Collider: