Gareth Edwards Had A Much Different ‘Rogue One’ Ending In Mind

WARNING: SPOILERS FOR ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY AHEAD.
As many bloggers, fans and moviegoers have already pointed out, a lot of the footage from the Rogue One: A Star Wars Story teasers, trailers and television commercials wasn’t in the theatrical cut of the film. So much, in fact, that many have speculated about whether or not the massive reshoots were to blame. In either case, director Gareth Edwards revealed in a since-deleted podcast interview with Empire magazine that the original ending described in the script was wholly unlike what audiences were treated to over the weekend.
According to io9, which managed to transcribe portions of Edwards’ Empire interview before it was taken down, the unfilmed ending didn’t kill off all of the main characters:
“The very first version, they didn’t. In the screenplay. And it was just assumed by us that we couldn’t do that. ‘They’re not going to let us do that.’ So I was trying to figure out how this ends where that doesn’t happen. And then everyone read that and there was this feeling of like, ‘They’ve got to die, right?’ And everyone was like, ‘Yeah, can we?'”
“We thought we weren’t going to be allowed to but Kathy [Kennedy, President of Lucasfilm] and everyone at Disney were like ‘Yeah it makes sense. I guess they have to because they’re not in A New Hope.’ And so from that point on we had the license.”
The “feel” might just mean the desperation of the fight on the beach and with the amount of scrutiny on movies like this, a little misdirect in the trailers to throw people off the scent is a good thing. I’d rather be a little surprised in a movie than have the trailer lay out the entire plot.
Yea they got the “feel” just fine. Unless you’re looking to pick apart the distinctions or were sitting and wondering why Jyn was running on the beach in the trailer but went right into the facility in the film, it’s fine.
I do have to say though that even though I thought the ending worked very well, this line: “I guess they have to because they’re not in A New Hope.” is kind of lame. Is there really no more though process than that? These people are steering the ship there, so it’s kind of sad that’s all they came up with. It couldn’t be possible that the entire rebellion was neither centered around nor interested in the every action of the Luke, Leia and Han? There couldn’t be other missions of importance for them to take on away from the main saga’s narrative? They were clearly effective as a kind of covert operative team. It wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility that they could continue to exist, pulling off missions in the galaxy that occur far away from Princesses, Generals and Jedi Knights.
Sure but no mention of them whatsoever in any of the OT? Even “many Bothans” got a mention. And we were led to believe Andor was a pretty important part of the rebellion… so nothing about him at any point in ANH? It’s cleaner to just say they died than to make up excuses why these super important people to the plot of ANH were never mentioned again despite several scenes within the Rebellion, even amongst the higher ups like Mon Mothma.
Didn’t Leia say something along the lines of ‘alot good of people died for the plans in that R2 unit?’ That’s what I was thinking about when the main characters started dying off. And by the way that ending, with the deaths of all those main characters, was so amazing to me. I was dazed as I left the theatre.
I liked the movie but everyone dying at the end kinda left a bad taste in my mouth. I get why they did it, but they could’ve at least let someone like Baze Malbus escape to fuck with our minds. It gave me a similar feeling of the disposable villians in the prequels. I will say the humor in this one was the best since the original trilogy though.