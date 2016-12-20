Gareth Edwards Had A Much Different ‘Rogue One’ Ending In Mind

Did You Catch These Easter Eggs In The Rogue One Trailer?

12.20.16 2 days ago 5 Comments

WARNING: SPOILERS FOR ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY AHEAD.

As many bloggers, fans and moviegoers have already pointed out, a lot of the footage from the Rogue One: A Star Wars Story teasers, trailers and television commercials wasn’t in the theatrical cut of the film. So much, in fact, that many have speculated about whether or not the massive reshoots were to blame. In either case, director Gareth Edwards revealed in a since-deleted podcast interview with Empire magazine that the original ending described in the script was wholly unlike what audiences were treated to over the weekend.

According to io9, which managed to transcribe portions of Edwards’ Empire interview before it was taken down, the unfilmed ending didn’t kill off all of the main characters:

“The very first version, they didn’t. In the screenplay. And it was just assumed by us that we couldn’t do that. ‘They’re not going to let us do that.’ So I was trying to figure out how this ends where that doesn’t happen. And then everyone read that and there was this feeling of like, ‘They’ve got to die, right?’ And everyone was like, ‘Yeah, can we?'”

“We thought we weren’t going to be allowed to but Kathy [Kennedy, President of Lucasfilm] and everyone at Disney were like ‘Yeah it makes sense. I guess they have to because they’re not in A New Hope.’ And so from that point on we had the license.”

