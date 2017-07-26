The Trailer For ‘Sharknado 5’ Looks Like ‘National Treasure’ But With Sharks

#Sharknado
07.26.17 2 hours ago

The official trailer for the fifth Sharknado installment, Sharknado 5: Global Swarming, premiered at the 2017 San Diego Comic-Con last week, and today Syfy dropped clip on YouTube so the rest of the world could finally get a look at it. And basically, that we can glean from the trailer is that if you really liked the first four Sharknados as well as the National Treasure movies and Indiana Jones, I guess, you are gonna freaking love Sharknado 5. It’s got everything. Hieroglyphics! Shark shrines! Fire! Ian Ziering literally even says, “Why’s it always gotta be sharks,” in a nod to the latter film franchise. (Also, because that’s the name of the movies, dummy!)

As we previously reported, the plot summary for the fifth Sharknado states that “the mission gets personal for Fin Shepard (Ian Ziering) and his bionic wife, April (Tara Reid) when their young son gets trapped in a traveling ‘nado and transported all over the world.” Also, Fabio plays the Pope and Chris Kattan as The Prime Minister of England, and do you really need to know more than that?

Sharknado 5 will be chomping and munching and gnashing its way onto TV screens on Sunday, August 6th at 8:00pm ET on Syfy.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Sharknado
TAGSian zieringSHARKNADOSharknado 5Syfy

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 3 hours ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 24 hours ago 5 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 1 day ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 2 days ago
The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

07.21.17 5 days ago 6 Comments
The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP