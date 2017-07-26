Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The official trailer for the fifth Sharknado installment, Sharknado 5: Global Swarming, premiered at the 2017 San Diego Comic-Con last week, and today Syfy dropped clip on YouTube so the rest of the world could finally get a look at it. And basically, that we can glean from the trailer is that if you really liked the first four Sharknados as well as the National Treasure movies and Indiana Jones, I guess, you are gonna freaking love Sharknado 5. It’s got everything. Hieroglyphics! Shark shrines! Fire! Ian Ziering literally even says, “Why’s it always gotta be sharks,” in a nod to the latter film franchise. (Also, because that’s the name of the movies, dummy!)

As we previously reported, the plot summary for the fifth Sharknado states that “the mission gets personal for Fin Shepard (Ian Ziering) and his bionic wife, April (Tara Reid) when their young son gets trapped in a traveling ‘nado and transported all over the world.” Also, Fabio plays the Pope and Chris Kattan as The Prime Minister of England, and do you really need to know more than that?

Sharknado 5 will be chomping and munching and gnashing its way onto TV screens on Sunday, August 6th at 8:00pm ET on Syfy.