Stan Lee Has A Marvel Superhero He Wants To See More Of And He’s Even Got His Own Cameo For The Movie In Mind

08.15.17

Sony

Comic book icon and Stripperella creator Stan Lee has seen movie studios steadily mine for gold in the world of Marvel. Heck, the dude has made a pretty steady habit of showing up in the finished product, so he’s had endless opportunities to soak in the cinematic output that’s been churned out for decades. Yet, there’s a Marvel movie that Lee still yearns for.

Chatting with Syfy, Lee shared what his dream Marvel movie would be and it centers around a character that wasn’t exactly warmly received in its earlier incarnation. If Lee had his way, the Silver Surfer would get the spotlight for big screen story.

“He’s the one I want to see more,” Lee said. “He’s the most philosophical of all the characters I’ve ever worked on. And I have an idea for my cameo in that one!”

The last time we had a Silver Surfer out and about at the multiplex it was in 2007’s Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer with Doug Jones providing the physical performance while Laurence Fishburne contributed the voice. (The film’s reviews were less than kind.) Rights entanglements with 20th Century Fox would require serious negotiating elbow grease to get Silver Surfer in the MCU, so the best bet for Lee to see more surfer would be if 20th Century Fox has something they’re excited to do with the character.

