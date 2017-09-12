J.J. Abrams spent years bringing Star Wars: The Force Awakens to the screen as a labor of love, complete with loads of practical effects and a rigorous shooting schedule. But it was, at the time, a one-and-done: Abrams would launch the franchise, but it would be up to other directors, notably Rian Johnson and Colin Trevorrow, to finish it up. Thanks to behind the scenes shakeups, however, Abrams is back.
Lucasfilm has announced that Abrams will be stepping in for Episode IX as writer and director, after Colin Trevorrow exited the movie amid rumors of clashing with Kathleen Kennedy. It’s particularly surprising because Abrams isn’t exactly slacking off; he’s producing the sixth Mission: Impossible movie, the third Cloverfield movie, and a WWII-set supernatural thriller titled Overlord. And if that weren’t enough, he’s got a few TV shows in the works too.
He’s also working, at least for now, on a deadline. Star Wars: Episode IX currently has a release date of Memorial Day 2019, which may be possible but also may be one heck of a rush considering all that Abrams has on his plate. Either Abrams will sprint for the finish line, or Star Wars will become a Christmas tradition again. We’ll find out as shooting progresses.
Can’t wait for the scene where Finn pilots a ship into the unfinished but fully functional Starkiller and blows it up.
I’d laugh if I didn’t think this was 100% accurate.
Ugh. Way to play it safe Disney. This is a better choice than Trevorrow, but c’mon…think outside the mystery box.
People hating JJ Abrams for making competent, well made, enjoyable popcorn movies in 2017, is like people hating Starbucks for being “overpriced” when their regular coffee is the same price or cheaper than every other chain. No, it won’t win any Oscars. Sure it might be a bit on the nose. But that’s EXACTLY what most people want from Star Wars movies. Nobody wants trudging political drama, a’la the prequels. Getting mad at Star Wars for being slightly predictable is like getting mad at McDonalds for tasting like McDonalds and not Capital Grille. Stop. Just enjoy it. Nobody’ childhood is going to be ruined, you nincompoops.
I don’t think anyone is really upset by it, just kinda disappointed. Star Wars doesn’t need to be polarizing or (forgive the pun) alienating, but I’d like someone who doesn’t ‘member berries the whole thing.
Well…shit.
Whedon was busy cleaning up after Snyder, so they called in The Wolf. Should be a predictably fine film. I’d love to see spin off Star Wars movies directed by insane people like Jeremy Saulnier, Shane Carruth, Ana Lily Amirpour or David Cronenberg.
Well, at least now he might have to take responsibility for his own plot threads in Awakens. “Oh crap, now I have to figure out how Luke’s lightsaber got there”.
Holy shit, another Mission Impossible? Are they just gonna call it Mission: Eh, we’ll figure it out.