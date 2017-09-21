‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Delivers With A Fresh Batch Of Photos For Everybody To Theorize Over

#Star Wars
09.20.17 40 mins ago

Lucasfilm

The best possible thing to do in these quiet days before we enjoy any new canonical entries into the Star Wars universe is to theorize over what’s going to happen next. Sure, we’re getting little droplets of info from the key players involved, and we know Rey and Luke are training to be the last and second-to-last Jedi, but what are Kylo Ren, General Hux, Gwendoline Christie looking stoic and shiny as Captain Phasma, and the red-armored Praetorian Guards up to?

Who are the cute and seemingly helpful “Caretakers” that look like nuns, living with Luke Skywalker? Have they always been there? Are they Force sensitive? Will they just play a cute, Ewok-y type of role or are they going to be more important to the overall story?

Obviously, not everything here is conspiracy-fodder. There are plenty of simple images here that just show off the making of The Last Jedi. Director Rian Johnson is shown working with Oscar Isaac, John Boyega and the late, extremely great Carrie Fisher, while also giving notes to Chewbacca, proving that there’s no language barrier in that working relationship. It’s enough to tide a superfan over until a new trailer drops. With the movie coming December 15th, we have to be getting a new trailer soon, right?

