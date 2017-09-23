Disney/Lucasfilm

At this point, Star Wars fans are playing the waiting game. We’re in the awkward between-time where there’s no new Star Wars goodness coming out until the floodgates open in thankfully, just a few weeks. The next season of Rebels kicks off on October 3rd, Battlefront II drops on November 17th, and a massive amount of books (35 books from young adult to reference to activity books are coming by December 15th, seriously) will be there to supplement our viewing of the all-important eighth episode — Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

This fall is going to have a massive amount of Star Wars to digest, and that’s great, but the wait, especially after a surprisingly dry summer, is hard on us all. We need an appetizer before the all-you-can-eat buffet of a galaxy far, far away that we’re about to stuff our faces with. We need a new trailer, at least.

It seems like, now that The Last Jedi has wrapped, we can get the trailer Mark Hamill teased on Twitter (then quickly deleted). That sounds like it makes sense, right? All that footage is ready. The post-production team just might need a little something to do in order to pass the time…