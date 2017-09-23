‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Has Wrapped, Providing More Evidence To Mark Hamill’s Teased Trailer Release Date

#Star Wars
09.23.17 1 hour ago 2 Comments

Disney/Lucasfilm

At this point, Star Wars fans are playing the waiting game. We’re in the awkward between-time where there’s no new Star Wars goodness coming out until the floodgates open in thankfully, just a few weeks. The next season of Rebels kicks off on October 3rd, Battlefront II drops on November 17th, and a massive amount of books (35 books from young adult to reference to activity books are coming by December 15th, seriously) will be there to supplement our viewing of the all-important eighth episode — Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

This fall is going to have a massive amount of Star Wars to digest, and that’s great, but the wait, especially after a surprisingly dry summer, is hard on us all. We need an appetizer before the all-you-can-eat buffet of a galaxy far, far away that we’re about to stuff our faces with. We need a new trailer, at least.

It seems like, now that The Last Jedi has wrapped, we can get the trailer Mark Hamill teased on Twitter (then quickly deleted). That sounds like it makes sense, right? All that footage is ready. The post-production team just might need a little something to do in order to pass the time…

Around The Web

TOPICS#Star Wars
TAGSMARK HAMILLStar WarsStar Wars: The Last Jedi

What Unites Us

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

09.22.17 1 day ago
These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 4 days ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 1 week ago 11 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 2 weeks ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 2 weeks ago 18 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP