Steve Bannon, the former Breitbart editor who joined Donald Trump’s White House as chief strategist, boasts a friendship with chief of staff Reince Priebus not unlike the buddy cop movies of old. Yet the 63-year-old politico began in Hollywood, where he cashed in on Seinfeld‘s success and once tried to turn the ’92 Los Angeles riots into a hip-hop musical. His former writing partner, Julia Jones has since become a frequent guest on cable news shows, serving as a source of insight into Bannon’s ways. She repeated this service for a recent Daily Beast piece on Bannon’s relationship with Mel Gibson.

“This was the first thing Steve wanted to do after [the Reagan documentary] In the Face of Evil, but nothing ever came of it,” she said of The Singularity: Resistance Is Futile, which also went by the working title The Harvest of the Damned. “I was very involved in researching it.”

The Daily Beast obtained an unfinished 11-page outline of the project, which Jones verified. Described as a “movie [with] 22 segments spread across four sections,” Singularity included “a heady, incomplete mix of science, history, religion, and politics” that told a “horrific” story about humanity’s quest for knowledge it never should have undertaken. And it’s really, really weird: