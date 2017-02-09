Steve Bannon, the former Breitbart editor who joined Donald Trump’s White House as chief strategist, boasts a friendship with chief of staff Reince Priebus not unlike the buddy cop movies of old. Yet the 63-year-old politico began in Hollywood, where he cashed in on Seinfeld‘s success and once tried to turn the ’92 Los Angeles riots into a hip-hop musical. His former writing partner, Julia Jones has since become a frequent guest on cable news shows, serving as a source of insight into Bannon’s ways. She repeated this service for a recent Daily Beast piece on Bannon’s relationship with Mel Gibson.
“This was the first thing Steve wanted to do after [the Reagan documentary] In the Face of Evil, but nothing ever came of it,” she said of The Singularity: Resistance Is Futile, which also went by the working title The Harvest of the Damned. “I was very involved in researching it.”
The Daily Beast obtained an unfinished 11-page outline of the project, which Jones verified. Described as a “movie [with] 22 segments spread across four sections,” Singularity included “a heady, incomplete mix of science, history, religion, and politics” that told a “horrific” story about humanity’s quest for knowledge it never should have undertaken. And it’s really, really weird:
“The acceleration of technological progress is the central feature of the 20th /21st century,” the chapter titled “The Religion of Technology” begins. “We are on the edge of change brought about by Man’s ability to create… Man, the toolmaker, is on the verge of creating greater-than-human intelligence.”
“The Tree of Knowledge — the garden of the new Eden, fruit of the forbidden tree: clones, mutants, and designer humans,” the segment continued.
