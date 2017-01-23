Gramercy Pictures

Saturday’s Women’s March on Washington was officially the biggest one-day march in United States history, with over 2.9 million peaceful protesters taking to the streets to remind the world that “women’s rights are human rights.” UConn professor Jeremy Pressman is keeping a running tally of the crowd-size estimates across the globe, including an estimated 60,000-63,000 marchers in Atlanta, 175,000 in Boston, 400,000-500,000 in New York City, and, most impressively, 470,000-680,000 in Washington D.C.

Madonna was there, as was Scarlett Johansson, Melissa Benoist, Samantha Bee, Emma Watson, Amy Poehler, and many other famous female celebrities. Saturday was all about the ladies, but a special shoutout has to be given to one man — no, not Piers Morgan and his ridiculous “Men’s March” — who marched in Washington and posed with arguably the best sign of the day.