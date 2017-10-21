‘Stranger Things’ Actor Finn Wolfhard Fires His Agent After Accusations Of Sexual Assault Against Other Young Actors

10.21.17 59 mins ago

Sonora

Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard is parting ways with agency after allegations surfaced about his (now former) agent allegedly assaulting and harassing clients.

According to The Hollywood Reporter>, Wolfhard has fired prominent APA agent Tyler Grasham after a number of claims that Graham sexually assaulted or acted inappropriately with young male actors. Two men have come forward alleging that Grasham assaulted them. THR‘s sources say Wolfhard left the agency in response to the claims levelled at his representation.

Actor-turned-filmmaker Blaise Godbe Lipman spoke about a Facebook “poke” he says he received from Grasham after sharing a name-free story about the abuse he experienced.

“We haven’t had any correspondence in a decade, and aren’t friends on FB, yet today, out of the blue, he “pokes” me,” he wrote. “He must have been made aware of the post by one of our many mutuals. Was his poke passive aggressive? An abuser making himself known, a quiet threat? An admission of guilt with a smirky, ‘just try me’ ? I don’t know and I don’t care. It felt gross.”

Grasham is currently “on leave” from the agency.

Harvey Weinstein’s swift fall into public disgrace has reignited a long overdue conversation regarding power, abuse and harassment in the workplace. Whether or not that conversation continues in the coming months is still to be determined.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter & Deadline)

Around The Web

TAGSFinn WolfhardHARASSMENTSexual Abuse

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 3 days ago 3 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 3 days ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 week ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP