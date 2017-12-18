Not long after critics started posting their opinions to social media early last week about Star Wars: The Last Jedi, an inevitable parlor game commenced: How do you rank the Star Wars movies?
That people even thought in these terms was a testament to how well Rian Johnson’s first foray into the Star Wars universe has gone. More than any other Star Wars movie in recent memory, The Last Jedi seems like a movie that really can compete with the most beloved entries in the franchise. But is this just the recency bias in effect? Am I completely wrong to believe this? (The initial reactions from some fans suggests that I am.) The only way to figure this out is to compare The Last Jedi to every other Star Wars movie and see which film comes out ahead.
But first, for the sake of time and not making this exercise totally tedious, let’s establish the following truths:
1) The Last Jedi is great but it’s not greater The Empire Strikes Back. It’s just not. The Empire Strikes Back will always be the best Star Wars film. It has the best ending. It has the best plot twist. It introduced Yoda. It introduced Lando. It introduced Boba Fett. It has “I know.” No subsequent Star Wars will be able to touch the mythical weight of that movie. So, this is really a discussion of which is the best Star Wars movie that isn’t The Empire Strikes Back.
2) The three prequels — The Phantom Menace, Attack Of The Clones, and Revenge Of The Sith — will always be the three worst Star Wars movies. You can keep any contrarian opinions about this to yourself. Nobody wants to hear them. If you honestly think The Phantom Menace is “actually better than Return Of The Jedi, I’m serious,” that’s great, enjoy your Blu-ray disc in the privacy of your own home. But here in the real world, we don’t have time to sit through your counterintuitive defense of lil’ Anakin.
This leaves (in reverse chronological order) Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Return Of The Jedi, and Star Wars. Let’s jump into the Sarlacc pit!
The Last Jedi vs. Rogue One
I liked Rogue One, as I am a big fan of the “Ben Mendelsohn plays a huge d*ckhead” genre. But in my mind it doesn’t really count as a Star Wars movie. At this point, the primary appeal of new Star Wars is revisiting a familiar mythology that I originally discovered when I was four. Star Wars is practically like an uncle or older brother to millions upon millions of people. It’s a fixture in your life that you’ve come to count on, which is why it was canny for The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi to use many of the characters from the original trilogy to help shepherd viewers into a new trilogy. It mirrors the experience we all go through in our own families as we age, in which we welcome one generation while bidding farewell to another.
During The Last Jedi, I felt a lump in my throat suddenly appear when Luke Skywalker reunited with R2-D2, and then I definitely shed a tear when R2-D2 played the video message from Princess Leia that Luke originally saw in the first Star Wars movie. (The Last Jedi also functions as a critique of Star Wars nostalgia, with several characters voicing “kill the past”-style sentiments. Yoda even shows up to literally burn down a Jedi monument! Somehow, having it both ways doesn’t feel cheap, though I suspect this irreverence informs the distaste that a vocal corps of superfans have had with this film.) Rogue One simply doesn’t have that kind of emotional resonance. It has Riz Ahmed, whom I also love, but I’m not nostalgic for The Night Of quite yet. The Last Jedi and Rogue One take place in the same universe but Rogue One feels … different, like spending Thanksgiving dinner at a different house on the block where you grew up.
Winner: The Last Jedi
The Last Jedi vs. The Force Awakens
People seemed to love The Force Awakens in the short term and like it less in retrospect. It’s become fashionable to criticize J.J. Abrams for essentially making a “greatest hits” version of a Star Wars movie. Some even wondered wistfully what The Force Awakens would’ve been like if George Lucas had been involved, going as far to praise the prequels as the flawed but righteous work of a “real” auteur. “For the first time in a more than a decade,” Bryan Curtis wrote in The New Yorker, “people are talking about Lucas with something other than withering contempt.”
So, The Force Awakens was overrated, and now it seems a little underrated. Abrams deserves credit for introducing a genuinely compelling group of new characters — Rey, Finn, Poe, and above all Kylo Ren — and casting them pretty much perfectly with a talented, and diverse, collection of actors. I would also suggest, with all due respect to Lucas, that The Force Awakens was adored by fans because it was the first Star Wars movie in more than 30 years that was actually fun to watch.
Compared with The Last Jedi, however, it seems derivative — at the risk of restating what’s already become the defining critical cliche of Johnson’s film, The Force Awakens doesn’t move the ball forward like The Last Jedi does. It’s more like a pep rally designed to get alienated Star Wars babies back on board. Abrams gets props for setting up the pins, but Johnson knocks them down with superior style and substance.
Winner: The Last Jedi
Honestly I always found Empire Strikes Back boring, even as a kid. Yoda more like YAWNda. ::gets beaten to death by nerds::
You probably like the prequels.
Without the Casino subplot and without Laura Dern…maybe. If they had let the Kylo/Rey thing play out a bit more, all the better.
The Last Jedi felt like a movie that desperately needed editing. All the pieces were there, but some were jammed into place.
Revenge of the Sith is better than Return of the Jedi. It is the only prequel film worth anything and had the previous two instalments been anything better than pure garbage, we’d all hold Sith in much higher regard. That said, Last Jedi is in no way, shape or form better than Star Wars. It just isn’t.
But Star Wars only has Han show up to save Luke that once, and The Last Jedi pulls that convention like a dozen times, and we all know a dozen is better than one.
I agree man Sith and Return are pretty damn close in my opinion. If Hayden gives a better performance Sith is remembered much more fondly…
I’ll admit to being surprised at how much people vocally didn’t like Last Jedi over the weekend…but I realize I shouldn’t have been. People complained that TFA was derivative, then complained when Last Jedi was too different. Personally I liked seeing some other corners of that galaxy getting explored. The casino chase might have felt like it was lifted right out of a prequel, but overall I thought it was fun and had some interesting ideas.
Agree on most points. Now write an article on how The Last Jedi has some of the worst and most time stretchingly futile moments in the SW saga…
If shorn of the tonally misjudged moments, plot filler and padding, TLJ would be untouchable, but it’s sadly not the case.
TFA set up a compelling arc and likeable character in Finn. Everything he did in TLJ was utterly futile. He contributed nothing to the cause and the journey wasn’t remotely fun or compelling.
When it’s good, TLJ is superb. When it’s bad it’s downright bad and tonally misjudged.
TLJ is not a great movie, it has some great elements, but there is so much nonsense clouding the film that it really distracts from the good stuff.
But Empire doesn’t have Space Leia so clearly it’s inferior…
Space Leia!
I hated TLJ. No it wasn’t because it was “too different” and I want my childhood back. Quite the opposite. It wasn’t different enough. Had they reached that turning point in the throne room they could have made a truly compelling deviation. They threw it all away to go back to the Light vs Dark motif that’s been in every Star Wars movie.
It needed to be more bold and new to truly set it apart. It just fell flat.
I am not sure how anyone can think a movie other than Star Wars is the best Star Wars movie. The author notes that we were introduced to Yoda and Boba Fett in Empire, sure they are important. But in Star Wars, we were introduced to the whole friggin’ universe and also Darth Fucking Vader! So if character introductions are important to how good a film is, there is no comparison, advantage Star Wars.
The world of film (and the lives of tons of people from my age group) changed the minute the Blockade Runner came across the screen followed by the Star Destroyer. There simply is not a more important film in our life times.
I’ve seen all of these films in the theater, on their initial run. (yes, I’m old). Here is the correct ordering of these films, by quality:
1. Empire.
2. A New Hope
3. The Last Jedi
4. The Force Awakens
5. Return of the Jedi
6. Revenge of the Sith.
7. Attack of the Clones
8. The Phantom Menace
9. The Star Wars Holiday Special
10. That Muppets episode with Mark Hamill
11. Rogue One.
As another old, I can’t argue with this, much.
Schlong – I think I agree with you on every one pretty much. And yeah, Rogue One SUCKED!!!
Finally, some maturity in these brains.
Forget the adticle’s list, THIS is the one I’m more interested in. Two questions: where do the Ewok specials rank in this list, and please elaborate on your Rogue One hate.
Gee, now I feel lucky that I was an adult in 1977 when all this started. I can be a fan and still enjoy Star Wars for what it is.
I watched TLJ twice and like most SW movies, I’m mixed. I’m a HUGE Star Wars/EU nerd and I was pretty pissed off when Disney took over and wiped out the EU, that is until they want to use elements from it, which gives some people who never read about certain characters but heard their names and now somehow become Grand Admiral Thrawn experts because they read Wookieepedia.
That being said, the middle section of the movie, with Laura Dern arguing with Poe (who commits treason and like all of a sudden, it’s no big deal), and Rose (who had the worst name in all of the SW universe until I found out her sister was named Paige) and Finn going to a casino to free some horses, was objectively boring and ultimately had ZERO to do with the plot. I was most wanting to see Rey and Luke’s dynamic as compared with Kylo Ren and Snoke. Snoke was awesome, or could have been awesome, but that’s not happening now.
I have a feeling that the movie was really hurt by Carrie Fisher dying. I don’t know how far along they were into filming, but it seems obvious that they added density to the movie without really any weight. With all of the emotions happening with Luke at the end, and the knowledge that Carrie Fisher wasn’t coming back, I was choked up. But all of the emotions didn’t make up for DJ the Code Breaker or how a Janitor knows how to beat the Captain of all the First Order Troopers in hand to hand combat.
With the singular exception of the Timothy Zahn/Thrawn trilogy, all of the SW EU is complete and utter garbage, taht’s why Disney jettisoned it.
the Middle section on Canto Bight was great, if for no other reason than it gives more emotional weight to Finn’s character. Also – SW is all about freeing the oppressed. Always has been. This is more of that.
Photography on the movie had completed long before Carrie died. Her death had no effect on the filming or script. In fact – they probably should have altered it to reflect reality. Now they have to explain how she died in the new one without her to be there to film it.
Certainly, we are entitled to our opinions. I agree that the EU wasn’t The Great Gatsby, but there were a few books l liked (Shadows of the Empire being my favorite) though I was no fan of the 9 book stories that could have been told in just two or three.
Again, opinions, but Canto Bight being great? What made it great? A leprechaun shoving coins into BB-8? BB-8 firing coins at armed security guards? Benicio Del Toro’s stuttering code-breaker (Did you know his name was DJ? I didn’t until I read the Visual Encyclopedia). Not sure how many times you’ve viewed TLJ, I will probably see it one more time, but it has many of the elements that I love about Star Wars with some stuff in the middle that doesn’t really make much sense in relation to the main narrative.
“The Empire Strikes Back will always be the best Star Wars film.”
That sentence is pessimistic bullshit. It’s a great movie, but the potential for something better to come along in the future is always an option.
amazing. every word of what you just said was wrong.
@klausKink You must unlearn what you have learned.
Last Jedi made me realize I wanted another Star Wars movie that was filmed with 80’s sensibilities. It still looks great as a 2017 movie, but I’m just really bored of the 5000 movies of the HD age that all kinda feel the same in beats and pacing and blocking, with predictable cuts and reaction shots. Dunno.
Considering who owns Star Wars now, you’re probably going to have to keep wishing.
they all suck. For god sakes man.
Uh the original Star Wars and Empire are 1A and 1B. Everything since then has been dreck.
There are two good Star Wars movies and there will always and only ever be two good Star Wars movies.
The well is dry.
This is beautifuy put, and I must agree.
Honestly, this movie is so horrible, irrational/rushed and lazy when it comes to script, dialogues, consistency and story writing (which to me is way more important than visual effects, since movies from what i know, are still just a medium to tell stories)…that i just can’t believe what i’ve read in this article. To me, this is the epitome of why so many horrible movies exist and Hollywood movies, overall, are becoming more and more dumbed-down…This movie was at best as good as a Transformers movie when it came to coherence, cheese, humor, logic and actual dialogue quality…but with better special effects because you can actually understand what’s going on in the screen. It has no soul to differentiate it from anything else than popcorn brainless bs…and i can tell you scene by scene how lazy and bad this movie was, apart the visual, ofc…but when you spend around 300 million dollars in a movie, you better have some awesome visual effects! This movie is a hollow shell of creativity and missed opportunities, a movie made by and for brainless zombies who need to eat brains to actually be able to imagine, criticize and create.
In no way was this film better than any of the orignal trilogy. Finn seems absolutely useless, Rose was a waste of time. Ehe whole 15 minutes of casino city time, to just introduce Benicio Del Toro??? Why don’t the Rebels just go into hyperdrive directly into all of the First Orders ships? Tired of the over-confidence of the bad guys. Can’t they win one to set up some sense of peril for the good guys? The good guys got away, and not a single person of importance died.
Such a Disney ending.
I’m a big fan, but I feel more and more disappointed with this one.