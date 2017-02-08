Hot Wheels And Other Toys Becoming Hollywood Movies

The First Trailer For ‘The LEGO NINJAGO Movie’ Is Funny Even If You Don’t Know NINJAGO

02.08.17 56 mins ago

Are you ready to risk your life for NINJAGO?” Maybe not, but it’s still funny to watch others do it. Warner has released the first trailer for The LEGO NINJAGO Movie, which will also be on of the previews before The LEGO Batman Movie when it opens this weekend. Even if you’re not familiar with NINJAGO, this trailer’s jokes are aimed at all audiences.

The movie also has an awesome cast, including Jackie Chan, Dave Franco, Kumail Nanjiani, Fred Armisen, Abbi Jacobson, Olivia Munn, Michael Peña, Zach Woods, and Justin Theroux as the villain / absentee father to the hero.

In this big-screen NINJAGO adventure, the battle for NINJAGO City calls to action young Master Builder Lloyd, aka the Green Ninja, along with his friends, who are all secret ninja warriors. Led by Master Wu, as wise-cracking as he is wise, they must defeat evil warlord Garmadon, The Worst Guy Ever, who also happens to be Lloyd’s dad. Pitting mech against mech and father against son, the epic showdown will test this fierce but undisciplined team of modern-day ninjas who must learn to check their egos and pull together to unleash their inner power of Spinjitzu.

The LEGO NINJAGO Movie opens September 22nd, 2017.

