Uma Thurman was asked by Access Hollywood for a comment on the growing sexual assault allegations in Hollywood while doing previews for her role in Beau Willimon’s The Parisian Woman according to Deadline. The clip above was released earlier in October, but has since gone viral as the story has grown and it is a wonder why it has taken this long. Thurman is visibly angry once she gets into her answer to the question, saying that the women who are speaking out — including Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie — are commendable, but she’s not ready to tell her story yet:

“I don’t have a tidy soundbite for you, because I’ve learned — I’m not a child, and I’ve learned that when I’ve spoken in anger I usually regret the way I express myself. So I’ve been waiting to feel less angry. And when I’m ready, I’ll say what I have to say.”

Harvey Weinstein’s name isn’t mentioned, but her connection to Quentin Tarantino’s films and the other actresses pointed out in the clip make it hard to stay away from that connection. Yashar Ali shared the clip on Twitter earlier on Saturday, prompting many outlets to pick it up and spread it around.