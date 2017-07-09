Marvel

It was a big weekend for Spider-Man: Homecoming , which scored around $117 million over its opening weekend. That’s good for the second best opening for a Spider-Man film ever (after the $151 million of Spider-Man 3) and, more importantly, dominated the The Amazing Spider-Man movies, nearly doubling the box-office gross of the first Andrew Garfield installment. It also comes in seventh place among all the Marvel Cinematic movies, but a slew of great reviews and an “A” Cinemascore should give it good legs over the rest of the summer, where it is the last superhero movie option until November.

Perhaps most impressive is that Homecoming rebounded without a big-name lead. Tom Holland is virtually unknown outside of his appearance in Captain America: Civil War. The draw here was not the actor, but the character and more importantly, the character’s addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is the best brand in Hollywood. It not only guarantees huge box office dollars, but it virtually guarantees quality. The MCU rarely puts out a stinker — only two of the films have not achieved a “fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes (The Incredible Hulk and Thor: The Dark World), and it was a close call even in those two cases. Marvel simply will not let a movie fail and for the Sony and the franchise, combining it with the MCU is the best thing to ever happen to it.