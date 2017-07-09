Weekend Box Office: Marvel Resuscitates The Spider-Man Franchise In A Big Way

07.09.17 2 hours ago 5 Comments

Marvel

It was a big weekend for Spider-Man: Homecoming , which scored around $117 million over its opening weekend. That’s good for the second best opening for a Spider-Man film ever (after the $151 million of Spider-Man 3) and, more importantly, dominated the The Amazing Spider-Man movies, nearly doubling the box-office gross of the first Andrew Garfield installment. It also comes in seventh place among all the Marvel Cinematic movies, but a slew of great reviews and an “A” Cinemascore should give it good legs over the rest of the summer, where it is the last superhero movie option until November.

Perhaps most impressive is that Homecoming rebounded without a big-name lead. Tom Holland is virtually unknown outside of his appearance in Captain America: Civil War. The draw here was not the actor, but the character and more importantly, the character’s addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is the best brand in Hollywood. It not only guarantees huge box office dollars, but it virtually guarantees quality. The MCU rarely puts out a stinker — only two of the films have not achieved a “fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes (The Incredible Hulk and Thor: The Dark World), and it was a close call even in those two cases. Marvel simply will not let a movie fail and for the Sony and the franchise, combining it with the MCU is the best thing to ever happen to it.

Around The Web

TAGSMarvelSPIDER-MANSPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMINGWEEKEND BOX OFFICE

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

07.06.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

07.06.17 3 days ago
Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 6 days ago 27 Comments
Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

07.03.17 6 days ago 19 Comments
A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

07.03.17 6 days ago
The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

06.30.17 1 week ago 24 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP