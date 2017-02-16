Ranking The Hardest Levels In Video Game History

Gore Verbinski Explained Why His R-Rated ‘BioShock’ Adaptation Fell Apart

Entertainment Editor
02.16.17
juan-carlos-fresnadillo-tipped-to-direct-video-game-adaptation-bioshock

2K Games

Bioshock, the arguably best video game about beating up homeless people for drug money in an Ayn Randian hellscape, nearly got a movie adaptation from A Cure for Wellness director Gore Verbinski, whose oeuvre has been aptly described as the “Venn diagram overlap between ‘box office success’ and ‘weird movie’.” That sounds like a perfect match, although there are complications to adapting Bioshock, and the project — announced in 2008 — fell apart after years of development.

Now Verbinski has revealed the project was shut down only eight weeks (!) before shooting, and he explains why, in a Reddit AMA.

“I wanted to keep it R rated, I felt like that would be appropriate, and it’s an expensive movie. It’s a massive world we’re creating and it’s not a world we can simply go to locations to shoot. A Cure For Wellness, we were able to really utilize a variety of location to create the world. Bioshock it wouldn’t work like that, we’d be building an entire underworld universe. So I think the combination of the price tag and the rating, Universal just didn’t feel comfortable ultimately. At that time also there were some R rated, expensive R rated movies that were not working. So I think things have changed and maybe there will be another chance, but it’s very difficult when you’re eight weeks away from shooting a movie you really can see in your head and you’ve almost filmed the entire thing, so emotionally you’re right at that transition from architect to becoming a contractor and that will be a difficult place to get back to.”

So how far was Verbinski trying to push his R-rated Bioshock adaptation? A hint comes from a 2011 interview with Coming Soon, where he said, “I wasn’t really interested in pursuing a PG-13 version. Because the R rating is inherent. Little Sisters and injections and the whole thing. I just wanted to really, really make it a movie where, four days later, you’re still shivering and going, Jesus Christ!

Would you kindly stop giving me nightmares, Verbinski?

(Via Reddit and Coming Soon)

TAGSA Cure for WellnessBioshockGORE VERBINSKIREDDITREDDIT AMAUniversalvideo game adaptationsvideo games
Author Profile Picture
When not writing for Uproxx, Caleb likes to volunteer at the legless cat shelter and photoshop the Babadook into all of his family photos. He once resolved the question “To be or not to be?” through the clever use of General Semantics. Your mom thinks you could be more like him if you only applied yourself.

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 18 hours ago 3 Comments
The Story Behind The Farley-Spade Classic That Could’ve Been

The Story Behind The Farley-Spade Classic That Could’ve Been

02.15.17 22 hours ago 32 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP