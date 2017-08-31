Winners And Losers At The 2017 Summer Box Office

Sony / Marvel / Universal

While there have been a number of good — and some very good — movies to open this summer, the box office hasn’t reflected the quality. This summer is down nearly a whopping $1 billion in box-office dollars from last summer, according to Box Office Mojo, and last summer wasn’t exactly a great year, either. In fact, Summer 2017 is shaping up to be the worst summer since the summer of 2005, when Revenge of the Sith opened. Why? There were fewer movies released, for one. A number of those movies severely underperformed, for another. There are also more entertainment options these days, so the box office has to compete with streaming services (and their own movies) plus Peak TV and even Donald Trump. This is not, as some might argue, audiences giving up on movie theaters. After all, the spring of 2017 was the best spring in box-office history thanks to big draws like Beauty and the Beast, Logan and The Fate of the Furious, while 2017 also had a very strong winter led by the likes of Get Out, Split and The LEGO Batman Movie. The summer 2017 is more likely an aberration than a trend.

There was, however, as much to rejoice as to grouse about in 2017. Here were the summers winners and losers.

Winner: Female-Led Movies

Universal

It was a huge summer for female-led movies, beginning with the biggest movie of the summer, Wonder Woman, which has put up $406 million since it opened in June, giving Patty Jenkins the record for the highest grossing live-action movie ever from a female director. It also quelled any fears the major studios might have about female superhero movies, as long as those movies are good. Girls Trip — starring Jada Pinkett Smith, Regina Hall, Queen Latifah and breakout star Tiffany Haddish — was also the sleeper hit of the summer, quietly earning $108 million on a $19 million budget. Even more quietly, Charlize Theron’s $30 million Atomic Blonde earned $48 million, or $2 million more than John Wick.

It wasn’t all great news, however. Amy Schumer’s $42 million Snatched earned only $45 million after a critical drubbing (35 percent on Rotten Tomatoes) and Rough Night fared even worse, scoring only $22 million despite an all-star comedy cast led by Scarlett Johansson and Kate McKinnon. The latter movie, however, suffered from poor marketing and an uneven tone. It tried to be a dark comedy but it too often pulled its punches. It deserved a (slightly) better fate.

Loser: Franchise-Starters

Universal

It was a bad summer for movies trying to launch new franchises and/or cinematic universes. Tom Cruise’s The Mummy got Universal’s Dark Universe off to a rocky start with only $80 million domestic; The Dark Tower’s tepid $45 million gross does not bode well for the planned television series based on the Stephen King novel; and Guy Ritchie’s King Arthur: Legend of the Sword was DOA at the box office with only $39 million domestic.