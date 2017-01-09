Kristin Wiig And Steve Carell Gave A Hilariously Heartbreaking Intro To The Globes’ Best Animated Film

01.08.17 15 mins ago

Animated films represent the joy of youth. We were all raised on the hijinks of various Warner Bros. characters before graduating to Disney films and, if your family had particularly good taste, Studio Ghibli masterpieces. But sometimes, these movies deal with heavy issues. Millions of scarred children clutched their soft VHS cases to their chest after the hunter bagged Bambi’s mom, and some of those kids just came from having three (3) of their dogs put down, like Kristin Wiig. Damn.

The Golden Globes took a turn for the teary-eyed (before the in memoriam sequence) when Kristin Wiig and Steve Carrell recalled the first time they ever saw an animated film. Things started out like a typical intro to a Golden Globes category, then the feelings came rushing back to the comedy powerhouses.

Carrell’s first animated film was the classic Fantasia. He loved it. “Fantasia Day,” as it came to be known, also marked the day his mother told his father they were going to get divorced. Steve never saw his father again. As the nominees were shown on-screen, Wiig and Carrell embraced, tears welling in their eyes. It was a touching moment.

Zootopia won Best Animated Film, by the way.

