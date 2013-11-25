Ranking the top 20 Disney Animated Films of All-Time

With the release of Disney’s mega-budgeted animated musical “Frozen” coming over Thanksgiving weekend (read Drew’s review here), we here at HitFix decided to put the studio’s past animated classics up for a vote, from iconic early efforts like “Snow White” and “Fantasia” to modern-day offerings like “The Little Mermaid” and “Beauty and the Beast.” So which film came out on top? Check out the gallery below for the answer, then rank your favorites in the poll further down.
Without even reading this list yet, I have a feeling that there will be some wild discussion, a lot of angry disagreement, and some outright outrage over whichever favorite is left off the list.
So… bravo. Can’t wait to dive in. :-)
I dunno, it’s a pretty good list :-) But this is the internet…
Honestly, can’t complain much about this list. I’d probably rank a few differently, but all in all it’s great, and kudos for including gems like Dumbo and The Jungle Book which people frequently forget.
I will say, though, I really think Mulan should have been included. Mulan was the first movie that allowed a princess to be truly bad-ass, and I think that was an important moment in Disney’s storytelling.
I too liked the inclusion of The Jungle Book over say, 101 Dalmatians (sorry John G.) which I see as played-out.
The Jungle Book is funky, a little scary, and just… FUN.
I also like The Jungle Book. The one’s I’d excise are the aesthetically displeasing Wreck-It Ralph, Lilo and Stitch, and perhaps The Little Mermaid, although I don’t fault people who like that one.
I get getting rid of Lilo and Stitch, which is a film I can’t believe would be in anyone’s Disney Top-50, let alone a Top-20.
But Wreck-it-Ralph???
It’s the best Pixar film Pixar hasn’t made since Toy Story 3!
It’s fantastic.
And The Little Mermaid belongs in the top-10, for sure.
I found Wreck-it Ralph ugly, crass, and full of annoying characters (especially the Sarah Silverman one). I know it’s a matter of taste and I’m in the minority, but I can’t imagine ever wanting to endure it again.
Lilo and Ralph both should be Top 10.
You have to include The Little Mermaid because of it’s historical importance. It made Disney animation something viable again. And the songs are great.
Interested in why 101 Dalmatians couldn’t crack the top 20. It’s a pretty comfortable number one for me.
I don’t know why Aladdin is always seen as the “lesser” film of the 1990’s Disney Renaissance (really started in 1989, but I digress).
Although I disagree with Aladdin’s placement, for me, it’s top-5, easy, and also think Wreck-it-Ralph should be higher, the one film that y’all not only placed out of the top-5 or top-3, which to me is a bit crazy, I would have as No. 1, is The Lion King.
To me, The Lion King is the pinnacle of Disney Achievement. The absolute apex.
I know so many others put more onus on the films Walt and his 9 Old Men worked on, but it really doesn’t get better than The Lion King.
Not only the greatest Disney film of all time, but perhaps the greatest animated film. Ever.
Again, subjective, and just one man’s opinion… but The Lion King is perfection, and to not have it at the very least in the top-5 is just wrong.
You want me to say it? Okay, I’ll say it. Bambi is overrated. The Lion King is better.
Thank you for saying that. I thought I was only one
Wow! Your opinion is exactly the same as mine!
Lion king is overrated to the core.. don’t be deluded.. not to mention, it’s a total rip-off of kimba the white lion.. I smell a lawsuit.
Kelsey… yeah, well, you know, that’s just like, uh… your opinion, man.
Yeah, this list is definitely insane. I respect most of the writers on this site immensely and hitfix is my go to for new movie reviews, but I don’t even know what to make of a best of Disney list that doesn’t rank 101 Dalmations in the top 20. Especially if you are just ranking animated films!
Dalmations manages to entertain while still maintaing some semblance of story structure and introduced one of the most iconic villains in Disney animation history.
1. 101 Dalmations
2. Dumbo
3. Jungle Book
4. Lady and the Tramp
5. Lilo and Stitch
6. Lion King
7. Pinocchio
8. Beauty and the Beast
9. Peter Pan
10. Cinderella
11. Wreck-It Ralph
12. Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh
13. Bambi
14. Tangled
15. Alice in Wonderland
16. Snow White and the Seven Dwarves
17. Sword in the Stone
18. Little Mermaid
19. Aladdin
20. Sleeping Beauty
You call the list “insane” for not including 101 Dalmatians, yet on your own list, you rank “Lilo & Stitch” above “Beauty and the Beast,” “Pinocchio,” “Snow White,” and “Bambi,” and you don’t include “Fantasia” at all. I’m not saying your list is “insane,” but let’s just say this proves the subjective nature of lists.
No Robin Hood or 101 Dalmations? Yikes!
I dislike both of those films, but it just goes to show how subjective these things are.
I’d switch “Bambi” and “Fantasia”, and I don’t think Beauty and the Beast holds up real well due to it’s extremely problematic message, but I think it’s a solid list.
Not a terrible list, by any stretch. And I’m very glad to see many of my favorites on it, including Lilo and Stitch (fun fact, only it and Dumbo are Disney films to have used watercolor backgrounds) But one of my personal favorites, a total dark horse I admit, got left off. Emperor’s New Groove, which just barely edges out Hercules as the funniest Disney film, would definitely knock out Fox and the Hound and especially Tarzan any day of the week if it was my list. It’s definitely the most Warner Bros.-ish of their features, which is a plus for me. (Not to mention Patrick Warburton’s voice should be in the Smithsonian.)
I would also include (in my personal top 20) The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad, sheerly on the shoulders of the Sleepy Hollow half. I love Bing Crosby’s performance. I love the music, especially the show-stopping song about the Headless Horseman. And the end chase is tied with Pink Elephants and Night on Bald Mountain as my favorite piece of Disney animation.
I’m with you 110% on Emperor’s New Groove. I’d say, once Disney figured out the winning formula from Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, and Aladdin, and started practicing the law of diminishing returns by making all their movies in that vein (starting with the enjoyable but overrated Lion King), Emperor’s New Groove was a refreshing dose of Warner Bros. zaniness to a Disney that had become a Mad Libs of movie-making (Give me a classic story: ummmm, Hunchback of Notre Dame? Give me wacky sidekick that’ll sell toys: I don’t know, a gargoyle?). I think it’s an overlooked classic and deserves to be on the list much more than something like Tarzan.
My top 5 (including dreamworks and disney releases…but those count right??)
5. Kung Fu Panda – it’s a PANDA who does KUNG FU!
4. Shrek – oh fairy tales/nursery rhymes – I never knew you could slay
3. Lion King – best Hamlet ever! ;)
2. Toy Story – one claw to rule them all…
1. The Incredibles – yep, simply incredible!
We didn’t count DreamWorks releases, obviously, given that it’s a Disney list — but do as you please! :)
Actually, of your Top 5, The Lion King is the only one we’d have counted on our list. A Greatest Animated Films list would be a lot longer and more complicated.
Guy – Thanks for your response, but I must clarify that I’m not sure that any Disney conglomerate would even make my top five if animation was the only criterion! ;)
I watched all of the Disney movies a few years ago, I didn’t like Fox and the Hound. I think Princess and the Frog should be in the top 20. I really liked Brother Bear too, I kept putting it off because I was sure I wasn’t going to like it.
Emperors New Groove is probs best movie around: That movies is large.
My personal favourite is “Mulan” – it’s awesome, sweet, funny, exciting, there are great characters (for example – Mushu) and Mulan herself is amazing!
Everybody seems to forget about Atlantis: The lost Empire. Or maybe everyone DELIBERATELY CHOSE to forget about that film, but I really liked it. It’s a Jules Verne-meets-Mike Mignola-boys’-steam-punk-adventure, with “fewer songs, more explosions”. I really loved the look of it. That said, I rewatched it not too long ago and it didn’t hold up all the way, but it was still plenty of fun and would probably break my top 10. As would the oft-forgotten (but not here) “Lilo & Stitch”.
Also, I haven’t seen Wreck-it-Ralph, The Princess and the Frog and tangled. Hmm, makes me think of Christmas present ideas for my nieces…
1. Fantasia
2. Snow White
3. Dumbo
4. Alice in Wonderland
5. Cinderella
6. Sleeping Beauty
7. Peter Pan
8. Bambi
9. The Little Mermaid
10. The Lion King
11. Pinocchio
12. The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh
13. The Lady and the Tramp
14. The Jungle Book
15. The Rescuers
16. 101 Dalmatians
17. Robin Hood
18. The Fox and the Hound
19. Winnie the Pooh
20. Beauty and the Beast
I like the list. I grew up on Disney movies and have a soft spot for most of them. I would also say I would add Robin Hood. Loved that movie as a kid.
And The Emperor’s New Groove is jaw dropping-ly funny! “Why do we even have that lever?!?”
Where is Robin Hood with the foxes?
Am I the only one who thinks that Hunchback Of Notre Dame is one of Disney’s masterworks? Everyone bags on the gargoyles, but that film has stupendous animation, powerful songs, a compelling hero, a hissable, perverse villain, and a SMOKING HOT heroine (Esmeralda…*damn*). It deserves a lot more love.
I loved Hunchback, still do. It’s gritty and dark, but has a damn good message.
I love The Hunchback of Notre Dame, I’m enraged that it isn’t in the Top 4.
You didn’t cry when Bambi’s mom died? Yes it was very sad, when the guy stopped drawing the deer.
Lion King as 25? For Shame!
The Lion King is #6 on our list. What are you referring to?
Ohhhhhh. You know what. First thing that caught my eye was the “Choose your own” list where Lion King is the 25th one listed with Fantasia being the first. I thought that was the list. Ooops.
it’s not letting me hit Submit on my rankings :(
anyway. My favorite Disney movie is a tossup between Tangled and Lion King. thanks!
Cinderella is awful. Most of the film is a lame Tom & Jerry rip-off, with a cat chasing Cinderella’s rats. So bad. Mullan should have taken its place. Or The Hunchback of Notre Dame.
Most of Disney’s movies from the Wolfgang Reitherman era were bad as well. Robin Hood and The Sword in the Stone are excruciating. The Jungle Book and 101 Dalmatians are harmless, but the only truly good one is The Rescuers.
I won’t argue about the placements. My favorite Disney movie (besides Fantasia) is either The Lion King or Alice in Wonderland. Pinocchio and Beauty and the Beast are terrific too.
I’d put Dinosaur in my top 20 list. Favorite has to be Mulan and then Beauty & The Beast. Art and music is incredible.
THE BEST TWO MOVIES IS FROZEN AND CLOUD 9
Little Mermaid is the best animated movie for me. Up to this generation, the song “Part Of Your World” still stirs the hearts of millions of people. Whenever I hear that song, i get goosebumps all over.
i think goofy movie or Anastasia( a not very popular but very good movie) should be in here…
Here’s mine:
1. The Lion King
2. Aladdin
3. Beauty and the Beast
4. The Hunchback of Notre Dame
5. The Little Mermaid
6. Frozen
7. Wreck-It Ralph
8. Big Hero 6
9. Tarzan
10. Tangled
11. Mulan
12. Hercules
13. The Princess and the Frog
14. Lilo & Stitch
15. Winnie the Pooh (2011)
16. Pinocchio
17. The Jungle Book
18. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
19. Pocahontas
20. Sleeping Beauty
My list of all the ones I’ve watched (and I’ve only watched about a third of them), subjective, not taking anyone else’s opinion. This is not a definitive ranking, people can disagree if they like. I’m not eternally right, BTW. I will give one to fifteen words to explain why:
Hunchback (songs, Latin chanting, Frollo)
Mulan (Mulan(the character)=bad-fricking-ass. Plus I’ll Make A Man Out Of You)
Lilo and Stitch (Not crying. Also, this is so weird but pulled off amazingly!)
Emperor’s New Groove (I’m laughing, though. And it’s hard to make me laugh. Best. Comedy. Ever.)
Princess and the Frog (Jazz. Tiana. Voodoo themes. Love)
Tangled (SUPPORTING CHARACTERS! Pascal and Maximus are GOLD. The Leads and Dreamers are great too.)
Lady and the Tramp (D’awwwww)
Atlantis (don’t kill me- It’s well paced, fun and beautiful. I actually quite liked the characters)
Beauty and the Beast (DO NOT KILL ME! Never did much for me, personally.)
Aladdin (SUPPORTING CHARACTERS! I like Aladdin, but Jasmine is- OK only)
Frozen (Let it go. No, really, song great, film overrated)
Rescuers (I don’t know, I really quite like it)
Lion King (What’s that? Just me, signing my own death warrant. But really, it’s not bad. Just overrated.)
Tarzan (Uhh…. I like the leads. The rest? Big fat MEH)
Little Mermaid (I can’t get behind the whole story! Dislike)
Hercules (I can’t remember much. Bad sign. But Meg’s cool)
Sleeping Beauty (Nice animation, a few good characters but SLOW AS HELL. Made it kind of boring.)
Black Cauldron (Never thought that sitting through a movie would feel like a chore. GODAWFUL FILM CHOCK-FULL OF PLAIN OL’ SUCK.)
(cont.) Sigh…… probably the only human in the Western World who prefers Hunchback, Mulan, L&S, New Groove, PatF, Tangled and Atlantis over the Big Four of the Renaissance. Oh well.
Have not watched any from before 1955, 1960-1976, did not watch Fox and Hound, didn’t watch two before Renaissance.
where tf is hercules…..
1) lion king
2) Frozen
3) Little Mermaid
4) Beauty and Beast
5) Alladin
6) 101 Dalmatians
7) Tangled
8) Jungle Book
9) Cinderella
10) Dumbo
11) Peter Pan
12) Pocahontas
13) Sleeping Beauty
14) Mulan
15) Snow White
16) Sleeping Beauty
17) Hercules
18) American Tale
19) Pinocchio
20) Bambi
This is just animated or Mary Poppins would be high on list and it’s just disney. Not dreamworks or Pixar otherwise I’d def include shrek toy story and how to train your dragon
They are lacking Hercules, which is easily the #1 for me and many of my friends
Overall not a bad list, you got the majority of what I would have placed in the top twenty, however ‘The Emperor’s New Groove’, ‘Mulan’, ‘A Goofy Movie’ and ‘Hercules’ really should have made it on. But then I don’t know which I’d have kicked off, apart from Tarzan (as Terk is insanely annoying).
Wouldn’t have out Fantasia first though, more like mid to low teens.
In my opinion, the one movie glaringly missing from this list is “The Song of the South”. I’m sure its because whoever made up the list decided it was not politically correct enough to be on the list and, to be fair, this film is a hybrid – partially animated and partially live action. However, the three animated tales found in the film are probably the funniest animated sequences Disney ever produced and the song “Zippity Do Dah” is also one of the most recognized and endearing songs in any Disney film. Unfortunately, very few people under the age of about 50 have seen this movie. The last time “Song of the South” was re-released in movie theaters in the U.S. was in the early 1980s and the decision makers in the Disney corporate world have chosen to keep this movie under wraps in the U.S. since then by not releasing this film in a VHS tape, DVD, Blu-Ray or any other format. Interestingly, they have sold this film in various formats in many other countries down through the years but never in the U.S. Some people have chosen to criticize the film by writing that this film glorifies the horrible institution of slavery that took place before the Civil War. The facts are that, first of all, the film takes place well after the Civil War so there were no slaves depicted in the film. Secondly, the film portrays Uncle Remus, an elderly black storyteller who is the central character in the film, as the most intelligent, wisest, funniest and the most caring person in the story. Only he recognizes the angst the little boy is feeling due to the breakup of his parents and Uncle Remus is able to come up with these hilarious and compelling animal characters and mesmerizing tales that have a touching effect on the boy and help him to understand and cope with the events going on around him around him.
I have read extensively about this subject. It seems to me that, judging from some of the things I’ve read, that many of people who are critical of this film have never actually seen the movie. I don’t know how anyone could watch this film and come away not thoroughly entertained and a little wiser.