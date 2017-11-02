Getty Image

In the wake of Chris Cornell’s tragic death earlier this year, a tidal wave of tributes poured in from nearly all corners of the music industry, as fans of the Soundgarden frontman lined up to pay homage to one of the greatest voices of his generation. Months later, many people are still trying to come to terms with the loss. That, would appear to include Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine, who, during a recent interview on the Howard Stern Show, a program that Cornell himself appeared on several times, busted out a tribute to the singer with a haunting rendition of his solo track “Seasons.”

Levine called the song his favorite Cornell cut, while referring to the the Singles film soundtrack that it was included on as, “one of the best soundtracks of all time.” When asked by Howard if Levine had ever gotten the opportunity to collaborate or hang out with Cornell at any point, he revealed, regrettably, that he hadn’t. “It’s funny because we have so many friends and people in common, and it just never really happened,” he said. “When I said I miss Chris Cornell earlier, I just miss … I would have loved to meet him. I deeply regret not getting to meet him. But his music was so unbelievably influential on all of us.”

You can hear Adam Levine’s take on “Seasons” above.