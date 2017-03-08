Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

“Haunting, Haunted, Haunts” was one of the standouts of Against Me!’s queer love song collection Shape Shift With Me. It’s “Rawhide” ramble sounded like the perfect middle ground between the band’s early drunken shout-alongs and their slicker late work.

Now, the track has an equally compelling music video courtesy of Margherita Ballarin. The animated clip is a swirl of black-and-white skulls, kaleidoscopic visions and strobing lights. Check it out up top.

Though the band became Floridian punk royalty 15 years ago with the release of Against Me! Is Reinventing Axl Rose, frontwoman Laura Jane Grace has seen her public profile rise astronomically in the last few years. Thanks to the release of some truly great work following her decision to live openly as a transgender woman — and a wonderful memoir detailing her life — Grace has found herself as something of a figurehead for countless trans people as they traverse a confusing and frequently hostile world.

The singer recently burned her own birth certificate to protest North Carolina’s anti-trans laws and has worked to forward LGBT initiatives throughout the United States. Even with all her work to further the rights of other people in the transgender community, Grace and the rest of Against Me! continue to crank out some excellent rock.