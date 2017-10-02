Joseph Xu

Before catching them as the opener on Green Day’s Revolution Radio tour earlier this year, I hadn’t seen Against Me! since the run of shows immediately following the release of 2014’s incredible Transgender Dysphoria Blues. In the time since, the band had released their latest album Shape Shift With Me and frontwoman Laura Jane Grace had released her staggering tell-all memoir.

While that 2014 show was fantastic, it was somewhere in the gap of three years from 2014 to 2017 that Against Me! really accepted and embraced their status as a legendary modern punk band. Despite many of their original punk purist fans calling them sellouts after their signing to Warner Brothers sub-label Sire Records for 2007’s New Wave, there were still a fair share anarchist punks sprinkled through the crowd at Detroit’s Majestic Theater, mohawked and clad in studded jackets… I guess time really does heal all wounds, as the mohawks could be seen peeking out of the mosh pit during New Wave cuts throughout the evening.