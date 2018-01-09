For the past few years, snowboarding legend Shaun White has hosted the Air + Style festival in Los Angeles, combining his love of music with his passion for action sports. The lineup for this year’s event (which goes down on March 3rd and 4th at Exposition Park) has been revealed, and there’s a bit of something for just about everybody.

The music portion of the event is led by Phoenix, Zedd, Gucci Mane, DRAM, Cut Copy, BADBADNOTGOOD, Cloud Nothings, Tinashe, Washed Out, Phantogram, and plenty of other diverse acts. As for the sports, this year’s fest marks the first time that skateboarding is a part of the proceedings, so some of the world’s best snowboarders and skateboarders will be on hand to show off their best moves for the Swatch Best Trick contests for both sports, among other events.

White, who is currently preparing for the 2018 Olympics, says of the event:

“I can’t wait to come home from the energy of the Olympics to Air + Style Los Angeles. The festival is a combination of all my passions sport, music, art and culture and the fact it happens in my home state of California and in Downtown LA, makes it even more special.”

Tickets are available on the Air + Style website. Check out the lineup poster above.