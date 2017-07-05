Getty Image

Last week, Kendall and Kylie Jenner started selling t-shirts that featured their faces superimposed over photos of rap legends Tupac and Biggie Smalls. They were apparently two of the only people who thought that was a good idea, because the backlash was quick and impassioned. Arcade Fire didn’t seem to care for the stunt either, so they decided to troll the sisters with some clever tour merch: At their shows, fans can buy themselves a t-shirt that features the band’s Everything Now logo stamped right over Kendall’s face.

So @arcadefire are selling their own versions of *those* Kendal and Kylie Jenner t-shirts pic.twitter.com/vTrKrDJPxp — Thomas (@thomasjsmith__) July 4, 2017

Unlike the Jenners, though, the band isn’t using this as an opportunity to cash in. Proceeds from the shirts, which are a black-and-gray tie-dye with their salmon-colored logo on top of the green head, will be donated to Partners In Health, an organization whose mission “is to provide a preferential option for the poor in health care.”

Arcade Fire continued their trolling on Twitter last night, tweeting a photo of Kendall holding a fidget spinner but saying “it’s not official,” which is possibly a reference to their own fidget spinners the group made in response to some unlicensed models being sold online.

Also, somebody got a fidget spinner, but it's not official. pic.twitter.com/r9ffcBvtRC — Arcade Fire (@arcadefire) July 5, 2017

The promotional blitz for the band’s upcoming album hasn’t been short on humor: Revisit the band’s annotation-heavy, tongue-in-cheek video for “Creature Comfort” here.