Not even two weeks after the tragic bombing at the Manchester Arena during one of her concerts, Ariana Grande has returned to stage a benefit concert with proceeds going to victims and their families. Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Take That, Niall Horan, Little Mix, Robbie Williams and the Black Eyed Peas are all set to join Ariana and perform at the show and it’s being streamed live on Youtube for fans around the world to enjoy.

The May 22nd attack left more than 100 injured and 23 fans dead, and soon after Ariana pledged her desire to return to the city and support the families of the victims. “I am sorry for the pain and fear that you must be feeling and for the trauma that you, too, must be experiencing,” she said in a statement days after the attack. “I’ll be returning to the incredibly brave city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honor of and to raise money for the victims and their families.”

Ariana also spent time this weekend visiting some of the victims at the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, where she greeted each victim with a teddy bear and a flower. Over 130,000 are expected to attend the benefit concert at the Emirates Old Trafford cricket grounds in Manchester, with all proceeds from the concert going to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund and additional donations can be made here.