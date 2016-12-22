The Beatles are probably the most famous band in music history but its members were awful at making Christmas songs. If there’s one thing I can stress to you this holiday season, it would be that. Put on any radio station that dedicates its Decembers to holiday music. Within one hour you’ll hear both “Wonderful Christmastime” by Paul McCartney and “Happy Christmas (War Is Over)” by John Lennon, and you’ll be forced to agree. They are not good songs. It’s okay, you can admit it. I know there’s a little voice inside your head saying “But… the Beatles… people like them… maybe these songs are good?” Nope. They are not. Say it out loud. It’s liberating.
The real question here isn’t even so much “Are the songs bad?” as it is “They are bad but which one is worse?” And so, let’s ask that question. Below, I’ll lay out the case against each song and pick a winner (loser?). Feel free to chime in with your pick. There’s no wrong answer here. Unless you like one of them. Then you are wrong.
I am totally on board with this. While “Happy Christmas” is almost dirge-like, “Wonderful Christmastime” makes me want to plunge nails into my eardrums.
Wonderful Christmastime is the worst Christmas song in rotation. I worked at a grocery store in High School and every Christmas I’d hear that song about twice an hour. It doesn’t get worse than that song.
I worked in a restaurant for two years. Every year after Thanksgiving the Muzak system was switched to the holiday channel. “Wonderful Christmatime” played about every 20 minutes every night until New Year’s. I loathe this song on such a level I can’t even come up with an apt comparison. Just awful on every level. The kind of song that can drive a person to murder. Forget “Easy Street”, Meagan’s guy should have played “Wonderful Christmastime” for Daryl. God I hate it so much.
In case you were wondering, a distant second for worst Christmas song is “Last Christmas” by Taylor Swift. Terrible terrible song that buries itself into your soul and haunts your dreams.
The thing is that these songs have become so ubiquitous that it’s almost impossible to separate their musical merit from the nostalgic good feelings they may inspire. These songs just ARE Christmas now for many people. Like the first time you really pay attention to “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” and realize that not only does it have a creepy, rapey vibe but it actually has nothing to do with Christmas. Then you go back to singing along because it is burned into your subconscious.
I feel like I’m being gaslighted by the rest of the world because I still ride for “Wonderful Christmastime.” Honestly, it’s aged really well…the “sproings” basically make it proto-chillwave, or proto-vaporwave or whatever Pitchfork is calling it this week.
found the masochist.
It’s more Stockholm Syndrome than gaslight, but hey the first step is admitting you have a problem.
this is tough, both songs are pretty horrible, but I’d give the edge to Happy Xmas as being the worst, I especially hate the end, with the awful background vocals (I think it’s Yoko singing – shudder!).
You forgot about George Harrison’s Xmas song!
Wonderful Christmastime loses for this line alone:
“The choir of children sing their song
Ding dong, ding dong”
Fuck that song. I’m a huge Beatles fan and would let Paul McCartney have my first-born for a ritual sacrifice, but fuck that song so hard.
I always thought that was a slight at George for still working with John, no? Since George’s very weird Christmas song was Ding dong, Ding dong.
No love for Ringo’s Come on Christmas, Christmas Come on…? Or George Harrison’s Ding Dong, Ding Dong? Though I guess George’s in actually a New Year’s song technically.
Bravo Brian, you are doing the Lord’s work.
I can understand you not liking the song for it being played to death over and over. I have stopped listening to radio Christmas songs because I can stand hearing “All I want for Christmas is you” every 5 minutes (which is objectively an ok song).
But, I think it’s very difficult to criticize the merits of a song 40 and 30 years past its release. It’s like saying “Elvis Presley sucks. No one wears blue suede shoes!” Taking Lennon’s song out of context (end of Vietnam War) and reviewing it today makes little sense. And taking McCartney’s song out of context (have you heard ANY early 80s pop/synth music?) is also a mistake.
I can’t blame you for disliking songs because they are overplayed. Phil Collins, the poor bastard, can’t even show his face anymore and none of it is his fault. But reviewing anything, movies, art, music in retrospect after several years of progression (or in music’s case, regression) seems silly. Yet, here I am commenting on it.
‘Wonderful Christmas Time’ is a schlocky, schmaltzy, pop song. ‘Happy Xmas is a heartfelt arrangement pleading for a world which was currently engulfed in war to come to a peace. It was a call to action and a plea to the entire civilized world that “War is over if you want it.” And yet…it never will be. Because we never desire it so.
Heartbreaking and all the same something we must try and achieve.