Apple Music

It’s a new year, and the Beats 1 family is growing. Joining the already established power trio of Zane Lowe, Julie Adenuga, and Ebro Darden will be two new daily hosts, rounding out the team that will be providing the Apple Music radio network with its weekly docket of programming.

First up is Matt Wilkinson, who will now broadcast five times a week from Beats’ new London studio, beginning with his first show on January 8th at 11am GMT. Wilkinson comes with a pedigree as former NME New Bands Editor, and is celebrating his new daily gig by welcoming Beastie Boys Mike D into the studio for the week of January 15th. Zane Lowe is enthusiastic about the show, noting that Wilkinson has already done a fantastic job with Beats 1 and that the move shows a commitment to highlighting the great music that is currently coming out of the UK.

The other new show comes from Playlist Curator Carl Chery in the vein of Best Of The Week and Trap Kingz. Keeping with those shows model of turning popular playlists into shows, Chery will next be bringing #OnRepeat Live to life. The show will air three times a week, Monday-Wednesday at 8pm PST.

Check out the current daily schedule for Beats 1 below, linked to where you can access the live shows for free. All shows are available on demand with an Apple Music subscription. This is all of course in addition to a wide range of specialty shows from the likes of Ezra Koenig, Frank Ocean, and many others.

Matt Wilkinson: Monday to Friday 11am-1pm GMT

Julie Adenuga: Monday to Friday 6am-8am PT

Zane Lowe: Monday to Thursday 9am-11am PT, 12am-2am PT

Ebro Darden: Monday to Thursday 12-2pm PT

#OnRepeat Live: Monday to Wednesday 8pm-9pm PT