Now that Belle And Sebastian got their drummer back after leaving him at Walmart, the seven-piece group is ready to release their next project, although it won’t be a traditional album. This time around, the band has decided to release their next collection of songs, called How To Solve Our Human Problems, as three EPs, with the first coming out on December 8th, the second on January 9th, and the third on February 17th. They’ve also shared a new song called “I’ll Be Your Pilot.”

According to a press release, Belle And Sebastian leader Stuart Murdoch chose to put the project out this way because he noticed he only really listens to chunks of music at a time nowadays as opposed to full albums, and because he didn’t want fans to have to wait as long for new music.

Speaking of the fans, How To Solve Our Human Problems is really all about them: The photos on the album cover were taken last year, when the band invited fans to their studio to be photographed and answer the question, “How do we solve our human problems?” Also, one of the project’s songs, “Plague On Other Boys,” is the result of the band’s “Write About Love” contest, which ended up sending Murdoch to Omaha to write a song with the winner.



This release strategy mirrors what the group did back in 1997, when they released three EPs — Dog On Wheels, Lazy Line Painter Jane, and 3.. 6.. 9 Seconds of Light — within months of each other and later re-released them together, as a box set called Lazy Line Painter Jane in 2000. These are the three EP covers:

The band will find themselves on the road in Europe in February and March, so find their tour dates below.

02/05 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma

02/06 – Strasbourg, FR @ La Laiterie

02/07 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel

02/09 – Nantes, FR @ Stereolox

02/11 – Luxembourg @ Rockhal

02/12 – Zurich, CH @ X tra limmathaus

02/13 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique

02/14 – Bologna, IT @ Estragon

02/16 – Munich, DE @ Muffathalle

02/17 – Berlin, DE @ Admiralspalast

02/18 – Frankfurt, DE @ Batschkapp

02/19 – Amsterdam, NL @ Carre

02/21 – Copenhagen, DK @ DK Studio 1

02/22 – Stockholm, SE @ Munchen Brewery

02/23 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

02/24 – Gothenburg, SE @ Studios

03/06 – Cornwall, UK @ Truro Hall

03/08 – Cardiff, Wales, UK @ Millennium Centre

03/09 – Aberystwyth, Wales, UK @ Arts Centre

03/10 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

03/12 – Manchester, UK @ Bridgewater Hall

03/13 – Cambridge, UK @ Corn Exchange

03/15 – Brighton, UK @ Dome

03/16 – London, UK @ Troxy

03/17 – London, UK @ Troxy

03/19 – Liverpool, UK @ Liverpool Philharmonic

03/20 – London, UK @ Troxy

03/20 – York, UK @ Opera House

03/22 – Gateshead, UK @ Sage

03/23 – Perth, SL @ Concert Hall

03/24 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall

03/26 – Dublin, IR @ Vicar St

03/27 – Dublin, IR @ Vicar St