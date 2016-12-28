Getty Image

Beyonce tried to keep her donations to Black Lives Matter protesters low-key in a way that her support of the movement was not. But DoSomething‘s list of the most charitable celebrities is here to blow away any secrecy that the popstar might have desired. The advocacy organization placed Queen Bey at the top of their list of Celebs Gone Good, an annual ranking of the most charitable famous folks.

Among their reasons for making Beyonce number one — other than general consistency with the rest of the universe and this very important Top 20 list — were her donations to the families suffering through the Flint water crisis, her many efforts to increase the visibility of BLM’s Mothers of the Movement and her charity Tidal concert that raised money for the Robin Hood Foundation to fund education initiatives.

Many of the other celebrities in the top 10 won’t come as a surprise if you follow pop music news with any regularity. Taylor Swift made the list thanks to actions like her $1 million donation to the victims of floods in Louisiana and Hamilton head Lin-Manuel Miranda made the list for his LGBT advocacy and charitable single with Jennifer Lopez. Check out the whole Top 20 below: