Foreign Family Collective

Pop music will always be here. It might change, evolve, hide, or go by another name, but it’ll never go away. And as long as there are artists committed to pushing pop further, it’ll never get stale either.

That’s the approach Jackson Stell took when pulling together his newest EP under the Big Wild moniker. Invincible was a career-defining moment for the former Massachusetts kid who packed up his computer crowded with the hip-hop beats he made using FruityLoops and moved out to the coast. After becoming a regular on the festival circuit, he got hooked up with ODESZA, who took him under their wing and helped him refine his own sound.

What Invincible does differently than anything Stell has ever worked on before is take an old school approach to songwriting while maintaining the electronic feel he started honing on previous tracks. He relished studio time and collaboration, writing lyrics and inviting talented artists like iDA HAWK and Yuna into the fold. The result is a series of five tracks with no real downbeat, mixing the expansive sonic splatters — that play so well with the festival crowd — with a relative pensiveness that fits the strength of a voice like R&B upstart Yuna.

This week, I spoke with Stell about the project, which released last Friday, his love for pop, his days selling rap beats, and what he’s learned from ODESZA.