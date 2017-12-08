Björk Goes Full ‘Midsummer Night’s Dream’ In The Stunning ‘Utopia’ Video

12.08.17 2 hours ago

Only a few weeks after the release of her excellent latest — tenth(!!) — studio album Utopia, which featured epic tracks like “The Gate” and “Blissing Me,” Björk has released the video for its title track. Musically, the track puts a large emphasis on the flute, with vocals shrouded in reverb and pushed slightly to the background to give the flute melodies space to work. The result is an incredibly relaxing, almost serene listening experience.

The video, on the other hand, is anything but relaxing. From its first seconds, it is incredibly stimulating as the sonic beauty is transferred to visual. With directors Warren Du Preez and Nick Thornton Jones bringing Björk’s creative direction and vision to life, the video immediately stood out to me as reflecting the scenes of Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream that show the mischievous sprite Puck scheming with fellow sprites, with Björk and others giddily playing the flute and enjoying their time. If you’ve ever read or seen the play, you’ll probably get it.

Altogether, it’s a seriously stunning work of visual art, the likes of which I personally haven’t previously seen attached to a musician. With vivid colors and incredible, otherworldly landscapes, the “Utopia” video seems to provide just that. Check it out above.

Björk’s Utopia is out now on One Little Indian Records.

Around The Web

TAGSBjörkUTOPIA
Instagram

The RX

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

12.01.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 month ago 9 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 month ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 months ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 months ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP